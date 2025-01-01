Cheltenham Tips New Year's Day Cheat Sheet: Best bets, insight and more for January 1

New year's day racing cheat sheet covers all the action at Cheltenham

Get tips from our experts including Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Read Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight on his Cheltenham runners

Rachael Blackmore goes through her chances at Tramore

Springwell Bay is fancied to run very well in the 14:05 at Cheltenham today having not finished outside of the first four in his last six completed starts.

Listen to Paul Nicholls on his Cheltenham NYD runners...

Paul Nicholls: "I was delighted with the way he jumped on his way to winning a novice handicap tidily at Newbury just over a month ago considering that he took a heavy fall at Carlisle on his debut over fences. While he is now running off a 6lbs higher mark I'd like to think he will keep progressing."

Timeform: "Top-rated Broadway Boy ran a cracker - picking up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag - when a good 1¾ lengths second of 13 to Kandoo Kid in the Coral Gold Cup (Handicap) at Newbury and can enhance his excellent Cheltenham record back down in class.

"He should be able to get the lead and could prove hard to peg back at a track that suits his strong-galloping style.

"The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained gelding is only 4lb higher than when winning a similar handicap on the old course here a year ago and this looks a good opportunity for another handicap win for his in-form yard before heading back up in grade."

Recommended Bet Back Broadway Boy in the 13:30 Cheltenham SBK 11/10

Mark Milligan: "Cheltenham are monitoring conditions ahead of their meeting, with very strong winds in the forecast, but hopefully they get the go ahead as there are some intriguing races for us to get stuck into, not least the Betfair Exchange Premier Handicap Chase.

"The in-form Gemirande is the obvious starting point for a Venetia Williams yard that continues to have a decent time of things, and he comes here having taken both races he's contested this season.

"He goes well at this track too, which is another plus point, but he will have to defy a career-high mark having been bumped up 8lb for his latest success.

"He could well defy that, but I prefer the claims of Springwell Bay, who's still unexposed as as a chaser and ran a fine race when second to Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie in a novice contest at this track last time.

"There was no disgrace in that defeat and an opening mark of 145 on his first foray into handicap company looks workable.

"Of the rest, Jamie Snowden's Colonel Harry didn't get home over 3m 2f last time and it would be no surprise to see him bounce back to form returned to a more suitable trip.

Recommended Bet Back Springwell Bay in the 14:05 Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Kevin Blake: "Cogent cases can be made for many of the contenders for this race, but the one I like the most for it is the Jonjo & AJ O'Neill-trained Springwell Bay. The seven-year-old has a different profile to his rivals in that he is far less exposed having had just three runs over fences and it is that lack of exposure that makes him attractive on his handicap chase debut.

"His first start over fences couldn't have gone much better as he won a Listed novice chase at Chepstow in good style by 1¼ lengths from Insurrection. He was prominent in the market for his second start over fences in another Listed novice chase at Cheltenham's November meeting and the step up to three miles was expected to suit him given he seemed to show the stamina for that trip when racing over hurdles last season. However, it transpired that the step back up in trip possibly wasn't ideal for him as he faded to finish third beaten 4½ lengths having raced more freely than ideal.

"His connections may well have taken the same view on the trip, as they dropped him back to two-and-a-half miles for his next start in a novice chase back at Cheltenham. He acquitted himself well that day against some highly-regarded rivals, coming up second bred against the Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Jango Baie to whom he was conceding 8lb.

"Crucially, the conditions of that race read that "excluding the winner, the Official BHA Rating of any horse taking part in this race will not be increased due to performance in this race, provided the horse has had at least four prior completed runs over Steeple Chases or Hurdles combined."

"Thus, Springwell Bay was exempt from what would likely to have been a rise in the weights based on his performance level and thus his unchanged mark of 145 looks quite attractive now that he enters handicap chase company for the first time.

"This mid-range trip appeals as being his best distance, but as much as anything else, the promise of a more strongly-run race in front of him is a big factor in making him the selection in this race. He very much looks the type that will appreciate being ridden with some patience off a strong pace and looking to strike late. His connections might well have one eye on the Novices' Handicap Chase over two-and-a-half miles at the Cheltenham Festival and this looks to be the ideal pot to have a swing at before attentions are turned to March with him."

Recommended Bet Back Springwell Bay in the 14:05 Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Rachael Blackmore: "I can't wait to get back on Monty's Star in the O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Year's Day Chase.

"He was a really exciting staying novice chaser last season, he finished second behind Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham and he finished second behind Spillane's Tower in the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

"Those two horses finished first and second in the John Durkan Chase last month, and Fact To File finished second to Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Saturday, so that form is obviously looking rock solid.

"This is going to be his first run since April, but he has been going well at home, and we're really looking forward to him this season. The race fits in well for him, so hopefully he can run a big race."

Katie Midwinter: "Unexposed One Big Bang did well to finish second in the valuable Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock when last seen, beaten only by Irish-raider Shoot First. He was well-backed into 11/43.75 favourite that day, and showed great grit and determination to stay on strongly in testing conditions.

This is a different assignment and he runs from a career high mark of 127, 3lb higher, without 7lb claimer Calum Hogan aboard, but he remains open to further improvement and could defy his rise in the weights to record a third success in five starts.

He is in a rich vein of form currently, and, considering his second-placed finish to 130-rated chaser Hymac on his penultimate start at Newton Abbot, he could still be ahead of the handicapper from his current rating.

A likeable type for a formidable James Owen operation with champion jockey Harry Cobden aboard, there is plenty to like about the chances of this Masked Marvel gelding, and he's fancied to make it third time lucky this season following a couple of second-placed efforts.

Recommended Bet Back One Big Bang in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Daryl Carter: "Our final bet on the first day of a brand new year is Golden Ace - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done little wrong in her career and is entitled to improve for her seasonal return two-length defeat to Lucky Place. She loomed up with a challenge only to falter at the finish, likely through a lack of fitness, and today, she is better off at the weights with the winner.

"She took the scalp of Lucky Place last term when receiving 12lb, and today, she gets ten. Furthermore, this race has little pace, and one suspects that a turn of foot may win it. That will suit the Mares Novice Hurdle winner, who is still unexposed and improving and is 2-2 at this venue.

"Thunder Rock was disappointing at Ascot last time, and he is hard to trust now. Still, he has the potential to score in a race like this if he can put it all together. However, no real excuse emerged following his pulled-up effort, and a close examination of his hurdle form leaves further questions at this level.

"Langer Dan is of serious interest in March, and a step forward today will be positive for his Stayers Hurdle claims and my ante-post slips. Salver needs a strong gallop but could improve for this move up in a trip returned to soft ground, and Gowel Road shouldn't be easily dismissed in a tricky race.

"Still, this race has been won by speed horses in the past. Bob Olinger last year, Maries Rock, Stormy Ireland, McFabulous and Summerville Boy, to name a few. Golden Ace ticks plenty of boxes, so back at 5/23.50 or bigger."