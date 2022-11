NAP: Unanswered still unexposed

Unanswered - 15:30 Cheltenham

Unanswered has been brought along steadily over hurdles, not threatening on his first three starts and never dangerous in a big, competitive field on his handicap debut in this sphere at Naas in March.

However, he showed improved form on the Flat afterwards, and transferred that progress switched back to hurdles when opening his account in this sphere at Punchestown in May. That was a low-grade race, but he won with plenty in hand despite suffering some interference, and he has won again on the Flat since. He warmed up for this assignment nicely with a spin round the Curragh last month and he is potentially very well handicapped returned to this sphere.

No. 14 Unanswered SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 111

NEXT BEST: On The Blind Side best when fresh

On The Blind Side - 14:55 Cheltenham

On The Blind Side isn't always the easiest to catch right, but his record when fresh is a positive one, and he figures on a lenient-looking mark. He actually won this race on his return in 2020 from a 1 lb higher mark and he was an excellent second in the Grade 2 Long Distance Cup at Newbury on his reappearance last year.

On The Blind Side didn't progress as expected afterwards, in fact he ran a few stinkers, notably when failing to beat a rival when sent off the even-money favourite in a four-runner event at Lingfield on his final start. However, he makes his return with his yard in excellent form, and has the ability to be very competitive in a race of this nature on the pick of his form.

No. 1 On The Blind Side (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 144

EACH WAY: Back the Nicholls improver

Il Ridoto - 14:20 Cheltenham

A typically competitive renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup but Il Ridoto is just the type to progress further this season and he has a big pot in him from this sort of mark.

Il Ridoto shaped much better than the distance beaten in the Grand Annual over two miles, seemingly finding testing ground and the competitive environment too much, but still leaving the impression he belongs in such races, and he ran creditably returned to a sound surface when third in the Future Champions Novices' Chase at Ayr on his final start. He wasn't seeing his races out as well as he threatened to so is expected to improve a fair bit for a breathing operation and he represents a yard that could hardly be in better form.