Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Cheltenham
Timeform pick out three bets from Cheltenham on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best three bets at Cheltenham on Sunday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal in a wide-open race..."

Timeform on Edwardstone

Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham

This looks a cracking renewal of the Shloer Chase and preference is for the returning Defi du Seuil. He looked the pick of the two-mile chase division last season, winning this race, the Tingle Creek and the Clarence House before disappointing in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start. Defi du Seuil has been freshened up since, though, and is worth chancing to return to form given how promising he looked last season.

Edwardstone - 15:00 Cheltenham

An ultra-competitive handicap but there's every chance it will go to a stable that has won it before, and Edwardstone looks most interesting making his handicap debut for Alan King, who has won two of the last three renewals. Edwardstone had some solid form last season - he beat Fiddlerontheroof on hurdling debut - and wasn't disgraced on his final start in the Supreme Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. On that basis, an opening mark of 142 is exploitable, and he makes plenty of appeal in a wide-open race.

Third Time Lucki - 15:35 Cheltenham

Third Time Lucki was progressive in bumpers last season and has looked a good prospect switched to hurdles so far, winning both of his starts at Uttoxeter and Wetherby. A slow pace masked his superiority at Wetherby last time, but he still pulled clear with a promising hurdling debutant, and Third Time Lucki has the most potential in this field, while his form stands out, too.


Smart Stat

Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham

2 - Philip Hobbs's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham
Edwardstone - 15:00 Cheltenham
Third Time Lucki - 15:35 Cheltenham

