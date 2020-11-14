- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
- Jockey: Richard Johnson
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the best three bets at Cheltenham on Sunday...
"...he makes plenty of appeal in a wide-open race..."
Timeform on Edwardstone
Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham
This looks a cracking renewal of the Shloer Chase and preference is for the returning Defi du Seuil. He looked the pick of the two-mile chase division last season, winning this race, the Tingle Creek and the Clarence House before disappointing in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start. Defi du Seuil has been freshened up since, though, and is worth chancing to return to form given how promising he looked last season.
Edwardstone - 15:00 Cheltenham
An ultra-competitive handicap but there's every chance it will go to a stable that has won it before, and Edwardstone looks most interesting making his handicap debut for Alan King, who has won two of the last three renewals. Edwardstone had some solid form last season - he beat Fiddlerontheroof on hurdling debut - and wasn't disgraced on his final start in the Supreme Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. On that basis, an opening mark of 142 is exploitable, and he makes plenty of appeal in a wide-open race.
Third Time Lucki - 15:35 Cheltenham
Third Time Lucki was progressive in bumpers last season and has looked a good prospect switched to hurdles so far, winning both of his starts at Uttoxeter and Wetherby. A slow pace masked his superiority at Wetherby last time, but he still pulled clear with a promising hurdling debutant, and Third Time Lucki has the most potential in this field, while his form stands out, too.
Smart Stat
Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham
2 - Philip Hobbs's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham
Edwardstone - 15:00 Cheltenham
Third Time Lucki - 15:35 Cheltenham
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Chelt 15th Nov (2m Grd2 Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 15 November, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Defi Du Seuil
|Put The Kettle On
|Rouge Vif
|Riders Onthe Storm
|Duc Des Genievres
Chelt 15th Nov (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 15 November, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Edwardstone
|Thyme White
|Proschema
|Tegerek
|Hunters Call
|Strong Glance
|Countister
|Ballyandy
|Thinking
|Cormier
|The Shunter
|Harambe
|Sir Psycho
|Ballinsker
|Milkwood
|Pisgah Pike
|Tudor City
Chelt 15th Nov (2m Grd2 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 15 November, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Third Time Lucki
|Courtandbould
|Fidelio Vallis
|For Pleasure
|Jungle Junction
|Lessankan