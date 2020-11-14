Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Defi du Seuil - 14:25 Cheltenham

This looks a cracking renewal of the Shloer Chase and preference is for the returning Defi du Seuil. He looked the pick of the two-mile chase division last season, winning this race, the Tingle Creek and the Clarence House before disappointing in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start. Defi du Seuil has been freshened up since, though, and is worth chancing to return to form given how promising he looked last season.

No. 1 Defi Du Seuil (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Edwardstone - 15:00 Cheltenham

An ultra-competitive handicap but there's every chance it will go to a stable that has won it before, and Edwardstone looks most interesting making his handicap debut for Alan King, who has won two of the last three renewals. Edwardstone had some solid form last season - he beat Fiddlerontheroof on hurdling debut - and wasn't disgraced on his final start in the Supreme Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. On that basis, an opening mark of 142 is exploitable, and he makes plenty of appeal in a wide-open race.

No. 5 Edwardstone SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 142

Third Time Lucki - 15:35 Cheltenham

Third Time Lucki was progressive in bumpers last season and has looked a good prospect switched to hurdles so far, winning both of his starts at Uttoxeter and Wetherby. A slow pace masked his superiority at Wetherby last time, but he still pulled clear with a promising hurdling debutant, and Third Time Lucki has the most potential in this field, while his form stands out, too.