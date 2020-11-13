To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Fusil Raffles jumping a fence
Fusil Raffles was an impressive winner last time

Timeform pick out the best three bets at Cheltenham on Saturday...

"...an excellent time adds substance to the form..."

Timeform on Fusil Raffles

Hell Red - 12:30 Cheltenham

Hell Red may not have had much to beat at Chepstow on his first start for Paul Nicholls but he was certainly visually impressive, jumping notably well on his way to a 12-length success. That was an excellent start to his career in Britain - he had shaped with promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut in France - and he looks the one to beat on these terms, receiving 5 lb from Duffle Coat.

Kilfilum Cross - 13:05 Cheltenham

Kilfilum Cross has produced cracking efforts on both starts at Cheltenham, finishing runner-up in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase on the New Course for the past two seasons. He didn't make an impact on his reappearance at Fakenham last month, but he looked rusty on his first start for seven months and will be much sharper with that run under his belt and the cheekpieces reapplied. He is only 3 lb higher than when runner-up at the Festival in March and should launch a bold bid.

Fusil Raffles - 13:40 Cheltenham

Fusil Raffles had looked so exciting as a juvenile - he won a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival - but he was disappointing last season, flopping in the Christmas Hurdle and also failing to make an impact in the Champion Hurdle. He had a bit to prove prior to his chasing debut at Uttoxeter but he created a good impression when making a winning start over fences and backed that up with a nine-and-a-half-length win over this course and distance last month. An excellent time adds substance to the form and he is an exciting prospect over fences.

Smart Stat

Hell Red - 12:30 Cheltenham
4 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Hell Red - 12:30 Cheltenham
Kilfilum Cross - 13:05 Cheltenham
Fusil Raffles - 13:40 Cheltenham

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Saturday 14 November, 1.05pm

Saturday 14 November, 1.05pm

Lamanver Pippin
Kilfilum Cross
Bermeo
Fingerontheswitch
Equus Secretus
Storm Control
Petite Power
Realm Keeper
Arthurs Gift
Ocean Cove
What A Moment
Young Turk
Saturday 14 November, 1.40pm

Saturday 14 November, 1.40pm

Fusil Raffles
Eldorado Allen
Quel Destin
Zarkareva
Gumball
Le Patriote
