- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 3
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the best three bets at Cheltenham on Saturday...
"...an excellent time adds substance to the form..."
Timeform on Fusil Raffles
Hell Red may not have had much to beat at Chepstow on his first start for Paul Nicholls but he was certainly visually impressive, jumping notably well on his way to a 12-length success. That was an excellent start to his career in Britain - he had shaped with promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut in France - and he looks the one to beat on these terms, receiving 5 lb from Duffle Coat.
Kilfilum Cross - 13:05 Cheltenham
Kilfilum Cross has produced cracking efforts on both starts at Cheltenham, finishing runner-up in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase on the New Course for the past two seasons. He didn't make an impact on his reappearance at Fakenham last month, but he looked rusty on his first start for seven months and will be much sharper with that run under his belt and the cheekpieces reapplied. He is only 3 lb higher than when runner-up at the Festival in March and should launch a bold bid.
Fusil Raffles - 13:40 Cheltenham
Fusil Raffles had looked so exciting as a juvenile - he won a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival - but he was disappointing last season, flopping in the Christmas Hurdle and also failing to make an impact in the Champion Hurdle. He had a bit to prove prior to his chasing debut at Uttoxeter but he created a good impression when making a winning start over fences and backed that up with a nine-and-a-half-length win over this course and distance last month. An excellent time adds substance to the form and he is an exciting prospect over fences.
Smart Stat
Hell Red - 12:30 Cheltenham
4 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Hell Red - 12:30 Cheltenham
Kilfilum Cross - 13:05 Cheltenham
Fusil Raffles - 13:40 Cheltenham
