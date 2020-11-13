Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Hell Red - 12:30 Cheltenham

Hell Red may not have had much to beat at Chepstow on his first start for Paul Nicholls but he was certainly visually impressive, jumping notably well on his way to a 12-length success. That was an excellent start to his career in Britain - he had shaped with promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut in France - and he looks the one to beat on these terms, receiving 5 lb from Duffle Coat.

No. 6 Hell Red (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Kilfilum Cross - 13:05 Cheltenham

Kilfilum Cross has produced cracking efforts on both starts at Cheltenham, finishing runner-up in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase on the New Course for the past two seasons. He didn't make an impact on his reappearance at Fakenham last month, but he looked rusty on his first start for seven months and will be much sharper with that run under his belt and the cheekpieces reapplied. He is only 3 lb higher than when runner-up at the Festival in March and should launch a bold bid.

No. 1 Kilfilum Cross (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Henry Oliver

Jockey: Mr Alex Edwards

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 141

Fusil Raffles - 13:40 Cheltenham

Fusil Raffles had looked so exciting as a juvenile - he won a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival - but he was disappointing last season, flopping in the Christmas Hurdle and also failing to make an impact in the Champion Hurdle. He had a bit to prove prior to his chasing debut at Uttoxeter but he created a good impression when making a winning start over fences and backed that up with a nine-and-a-half-length win over this course and distance last month. An excellent time adds substance to the form and he is an exciting prospect over fences.