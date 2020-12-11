To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Cheltenham
There is a cracking card at Cheltenham on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Cheltenham on Saturday...

"...may do better yet and appeals as the one to beat."

Timeform on Adagio

Adagio - 12:05 Cheltenham

A winner on the Flat in France, Adagio made successful British debut when landing the odds at Warwick last month, knowing his job well on his first outing for David Pipe, and he improved on that effort when runner-up in a Grade 2 at this venue last time, just lacking the experience of the winner. He may do better yet and appeals as the one to beat.

Cepage - 13:50 Cheltenham

Cepage has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals of this race respectively, and this could be a good opportunity for him to finally get his head in front, particularly given his good record when fresh. He showcased his ability to act at Cheltenham when landing a course-and-distance handicap here in January, before finishing a good seventh in the Ultima Handicap at the Festival. He seldom runs a bad race and must be taken seriously.

Aggy With It - 15:35 Cheltenham

Aggy With It has returned a different proposition over hurdles this season, finishing runner-up on her first outing of the term, before landing back-to-back novices at Market Rasen and Taunton, winning with a bit to spare on both occasions. She remains open to further improvement and is a notable handicap debutant.

Smart Stat

AGGY WITH IT - 15:00 Cheltenham
17% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Recommended bets

Adagio - 12:05 Cheltenham
Cepage - 13:50 Cheltenham
Aggy With It - 15:35 Cheltenham

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Chelt 12th Dec (2m1f Juv Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 December, 12.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Adagio
Elham Valley
Son Of Red
Shake A Leg
Simply True
Pawpaw
Blue Slate
Historic Heart
Camouflaged
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelt 12th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 December, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Al Dancer
Cepage
Master Tommytucker
Windsor Avenue
Coole Cody
Midnight Shadow
Good Boy Bobby
Saint Sonnet
Champagne Mystery
Romain De Senam
Chatham Street Lad
Benatar
Annie Mc
Huntsman Son
Southfield Stone
Militarian
Drumconnor Lad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelt 12th Dec (2m4f Mares Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 December, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The White Mouse
Miah Grace
Aggy With It
Crossgalesfamegame
Eglantine Du Seuil
Molly Ollys Wishes
Schiaparannie
The Bay Birch
Printing Dollars
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles