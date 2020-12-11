Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Adagio - 12:05 Cheltenham

A winner on the Flat in France, Adagio made successful British debut when landing the odds at Warwick last month, knowing his job well on his first outing for David Pipe, and he improved on that effort when runner-up in a Grade 2 at this venue last time, just lacking the experience of the winner. He may do better yet and appeals as the one to beat.

No. 4 Adagio (Ger) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Cepage - 13:50 Cheltenham

Cepage has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals of this race respectively, and this could be a good opportunity for him to finally get his head in front, particularly given his good record when fresh. He showcased his ability to act at Cheltenham when landing a course-and-distance handicap here in January, before finishing a good seventh in the Ultima Handicap at the Festival. He seldom runs a bad race and must be taken seriously.

No. 2 Cepage (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 155

Aggy With It - 15:35 Cheltenham

Aggy With It has returned a different proposition over hurdles this season, finishing runner-up on her first outing of the term, before landing back-to-back novices at Market Rasen and Taunton, winning with a bit to spare on both occasions. She remains open to further improvement and is a notable handicap debutant.