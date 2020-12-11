- Trainer: David Pipe
- Jockey: Tom Scudamore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Cheltenham on Saturday...
"...may do better yet and appeals as the one to beat."
Timeform on Adagio
A winner on the Flat in France, Adagio made successful British debut when landing the odds at Warwick last month, knowing his job well on his first outing for David Pipe, and he improved on that effort when runner-up in a Grade 2 at this venue last time, just lacking the experience of the winner. He may do better yet and appeals as the one to beat.
Cepage has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals of this race respectively, and this could be a good opportunity for him to finally get his head in front, particularly given his good record when fresh. He showcased his ability to act at Cheltenham when landing a course-and-distance handicap here in January, before finishing a good seventh in the Ultima Handicap at the Festival. He seldom runs a bad race and must be taken seriously.
Aggy With It - 15:35 Cheltenham
Aggy With It has returned a different proposition over hurdles this season, finishing runner-up on her first outing of the term, before landing back-to-back novices at Market Rasen and Taunton, winning with a bit to spare on both occasions. She remains open to further improvement and is a notable handicap debutant.
Smart Stat
AGGY WITH IT - 15:00 Cheltenham
17% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants
Recommended bets
Adagio - 12:05 Cheltenham
Cepage - 13:50 Cheltenham
Aggy With It - 15:35 Cheltenham
Chelt 12th Dec (2m1f Juv Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 12 December, 12.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Adagio
|Elham Valley
|Son Of Red
|Shake A Leg
|Simply True
|Pawpaw
|Blue Slate
|Historic Heart
|Camouflaged
Chelt 12th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 12 December, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Dancer
|Cepage
|Master Tommytucker
|Windsor Avenue
|Coole Cody
|Midnight Shadow
|Good Boy Bobby
|Saint Sonnet
|Champagne Mystery
|Romain De Senam
|Chatham Street Lad
|Benatar
|Annie Mc
|Huntsman Son
|Southfield Stone
|Militarian
|Drumconnor Lad
Chelt 12th Dec (2m4f Mares Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 12 December, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|The White Mouse
|Miah Grace
|Aggy With It
|Crossgalesfamegame
|Eglantine Du Seuil
|Molly Ollys Wishes
|Schiaparannie
|The Bay Birch
|Printing Dollars