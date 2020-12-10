To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Cheltenham
There is a cracking card at Cheltenham on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Cheltenham on Friday...

"...she should be very competitive..."

Timeform on Arian

Crooks Peak - 12:40 Cheltenham

This is competitive, but it could be worth siding with the handily-weighted Crooks Peak, who is having his first run for the in-form Dan Skelton yard back over hurdles after undergoing a wind operation. He ran a solid race on his final start for Philip Hobbs when second over fences at Kempton in October, and has joined a yard who are adept at improving new recruits. He is 3 lb lower than his last win over hurdles and should be ready to roll.

Arian - 13:15 Cheltenham

Arian lost her way for John Flint, but has taken advantage of a reduced mark to win both of her starts for Philip Hobbs this season. She proved better than ever when winning at Newton Abbot in October and progressed again to follow up at Warwick last month, scoring with more in hand than the two-length margin suggests. The manner in which Arian travelled and jumped on that occasion suggests she has even more to offer and she should be very competitive from a 7 lb higher mark.

Fanion d'Estruval - 13:50 Cheltenham

It could be worth taking a chance on the Venetia Williams-trained Fanion d'Estruval. He made a mockery of his opening mark when making a winning start for the yard in a handicap chase at Newbury last season, and he shaped most encouragingly on his return to action in a handicap on the Old Course at the November meeting, beaten only by a well-handicapped, race-fit rival. He looks very interesting stepped back up in grade and this longer trip should be within range.

Smart Stat

My Hometown - 15:00 Cheltenham

2 - Enda Bolger's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Crooks Peak - 12:40 Cheltenham
Arian - 13:15 Cheltenham
Fanion d'Estruval - 13:50 Cheltenham

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Chelt 11th Dec (2m1f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 11 December, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tegerek
Sarasota Star
Breffniboy
Nordic Combined
Bennys Bridge
Marlborough Sounds
Haafapiece
Lively Citizen
Harefield
Crooks Peak
Clemencia
Rowland Ward
Nelson River
Speed Company
Always Resolute
Zamani
Torcello
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelt 11th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 11 December, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Agent Valdez
Arian
Black Tulip
Nikap
Martila
Bit On The Side
Stop Talking
Jubilympics
Everlanes
Fally Jem
Sweet Adare
Madera Mist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelt 11th Dec (2m4f Grd2 Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 11 December, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Top Notch
Dolos
Kalashnikov
Bun Doran
Mister Fisher
Clondaw Castle
Fanion Destruval
Glen Forsa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles