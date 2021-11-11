- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: K. Brogan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 125
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Thriving hurdler is one to follow
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Friday.
NAP: Six-timer beckons
An Tailliur - 13:10 Cheltenham
This will be the stiffest test that An Tailliur has faced so far in his career, but he has passed each of his last five with flying colours, and he won in the style of a horse who has even more to offer at Exeter last month.
He confirmed he is improving at a rate of knots on that occasion, the first two home pulling miles clear of the remainder, and the runner-up has boosted the form since by winning at Lingfield on Tuesday. Furthermore, An Tailliur won with much more in hand than the official winning margin implies, only produced to lead at the last after travelling smoothly throughout. The majority of his 4 lb rise is offset by Kevin Brogan's excellent claim and, though this race is much deeper, An Tailliur remains a handicapper to keep on the right side.
NEXT BEST: Do you believe in Magic?
Magic Saint - 13:45 Cheltenham
The last two winners of this handicap chase, Magic Saint and Bun Doran, both look interesting, the latter just 2 lb above that winning mark and is returning having undergone a breathing operation, but Magic Saint is back down to the mark he was successful from 12 months ago and shaped with plenty of promise at Wetherby last month.
That was Magic Saint's first start for seven months - and first since undergoing a second breathing operation - but he left the impression all of his ability remains intact, just tiring after four out and not at all given a hard time. That was over two and a half miles, but he is much more effective at this shorter trip, and the likely strong pace on offer is sure to suit his run style. Paul Nicholls has likely targeted this race as Magic Saint has won second time out for the last two seasons and he looks a very solid bet.
EACH WAY: More to come from Kavanagh
Kavanaghs Cross - 16:00 Cheltenham
A wide-open handicap hurdle to close Day 1 of Cheltenham's November meeting and Kavanaghs Cross is a horse who should have more to offer.
He remains a maiden but is a consistent sort on the whole, and has made a positive start for Iain Jardine, yet to finish out of the places in three starts. Kavanaghs Cross did nothing wrong on his handicap debut at Carlisle last time back over two and a half miles, never far away and throwing down a good challenge to the winner on the run-in. The pair pulled clear of the remainder and the handicapper has only raised Kavanaghs Cross 2 lb for that effort. A strongly-run two miles at this track should be ideal for him and another bold bid looks assured.
