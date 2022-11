NAP: Springwell Bay open to any amount of improvement

Springwell Bay - 15:30 Cheltenham

Springwell Bay looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning start for these connections in a bumper at Market Rasen around this time last year and he again looked an exciting prospect when scoring on his hurdles debut on return at Carlisle last month. That race was run at a slow tempo which means the bare form can't be rated too highly, but that shouldn't detract anything away from the potential of Springwell Bay, who proved in a different league to his rivals, and has significant scope for further improvement.

No. 7 Springwell Bay SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Fantastikas can progress again

Fantastikas - 14:20 Cheltenham

This doesn't look the deepest race for the prize money on offer and Fantastikas makes plenty of appeal as he is far from exposed over fences. He made a winning debut in this sphere at Lingfield last season and ran respectably in graded company afterwards, finishing third to L'Homme Presse in the Dipper at this course. He notched another win back at Lingfield in January and ran well for a long way in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. He can have his final start excused and it is hard to think he has reached his limit over fences.