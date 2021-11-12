To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Sporting John to strike on return

Cheltenham racecourse
There's a high-class card at Cheltenham on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Saturday...

NAP

Magistrato - 12:30 Cheltenham

Magistrato was an encouraging second in a strong newcomers' event at Auteuil - it was won by subsequent listed winner Porticello - and he created a good impression on his British debut at Chepstow last month, readily drawing 12 lengths clear. This is a tougher task but Magistrato is an exciting prospect, has the physique of a horse likely to carry on improving and he is in excellent hands with Paul Nicholls.

NEXT BEST

Sporting John - 14:50 Cheltenham

Sporting John failed to shine over fences last season, for all he won the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, so the switch back to hurdling could prove a shrewd move. Sporting John created an excellent impression during his novice hurdle campaign in 2019/20, winning his first three starts with plenty in hand, and he remains with potential in this sphere. He usually contests stronger races than this and could prove a cut above this opposition. It's also worth noting that he has been given a breathing operation prior to his return.

EACH-WAY

Gowel Road - 15:25 Cheltenham

Gowel Road created a good impression when winning a couple of times at Newbury last season as he shaped as if needing further than two miles. He didn't improve for the step up in trip on his return at Chepstow last month but it's possible he found the ground - described by Timeform as good to firm - too fast for him. He was also entitled to need that first run since the Cheltenham Festival and he remains a likely improver over two and a half miles. A mark of 134 could prove generous for this unexposed sort.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Magistrato @ 3.02/1 in the 12:30 at Cheltenham
NEXT BEST - Back Sporting John @ 9.08/1 in the 14:50 at Cheltenham
EACH-WAY Back Gowel Road @ 9.08/1 in the 15:25 at Cheltenham

Cheltenham 13th Nov (2m Grd2 Juv Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 November, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magistrato
Caramelised
Knight Salute
Mister Allegro
Rocky Man
Aliomaana
Yorksea
Saint Riquier
Addosh
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 13th Nov (3m Listed Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 November, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Proschema
Ballymillsy
Dragon Bones
Onagatheringstorm
Kansas City Chief
Valentino Dancer
Sporting John
Optimise Prime
Scheu Time
Shannon Bridge
Dorrells Pierji
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 13th Nov (2m5f Int Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 November, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Unexpected Party
Mackelduff
Good Time Jonny
Benson
Gowel Road
Pyramid Place
Breffniboy
Capilano Bridge
Punxsutawney Phil
Severance
Vis A Vis
Small Bad Bob
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips