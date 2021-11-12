Cheltenham Racing Tips: Sporting John to strike on return

NAP

Magistrato - 12:30 Cheltenham

Magistrato was an encouraging second in a strong newcomers' event at Auteuil - it was won by subsequent listed winner Porticello - and he created a good impression on his British debut at Chepstow last month, readily drawing 12 lengths clear. This is a tougher task but Magistrato is an exciting prospect, has the physique of a horse likely to carry on improving and he is in excellent hands with Paul Nicholls.

No. 3 Magistrato (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Sporting John - 14:50 Cheltenham

Sporting John failed to shine over fences last season, for all he won the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, so the switch back to hurdling could prove a shrewd move. Sporting John created an excellent impression during his novice hurdle campaign in 2019/20, winning his first three starts with plenty in hand, and he remains with potential in this sphere. He usually contests stronger races than this and could prove a cut above this opposition. It's also worth noting that he has been given a breathing operation prior to his return.

No. 1 Sporting John (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 146

EACH-WAY

Gowel Road - 15:25 Cheltenham

Gowel Road created a good impression when winning a couple of times at Newbury last season as he shaped as if needing further than two miles. He didn't improve for the step up in trip on his return at Chepstow last month but it's possible he found the ground - described by Timeform as good to firm - too fast for him. He was also entitled to need that first run since the Cheltenham Festival and he remains a likely improver over two and a half miles. A mark of 134 could prove generous for this unexposed sort.