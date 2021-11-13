- Trainer: Dan Skelton
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Nube Negra can win Shloer thriller
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Sunday.
"Nube Negra seems to go particularly well when fresh and the sound surface here will be his favour."
NAP: Nube Negra needs the utmost respect
Nube Negra developed into a top-class chaser last season, producing his best effort when chasing home Put The Kettle On in the Queen Mother Champion Chase over this course and distance. He was beaten just half a length on that occasion and possibly would have finished closer still but for pecking slightly at the last.
Trained by Dan Skelton, Nube Negra seems to go particularly well when fresh and the sound surface here will be his favour, so he is fancied to reverse the placings with Put The Kettle On to regain the winning thread.
NEXT BEST: Be lucky with Yala Enki
Yala Enki filled the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a short head. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights this year and there is every chance he'll get an easy lead in this small field.
This will be his first outing since unseating his rider in the Grand National, but he has often gone well fresh in the past and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful return to action under Bryony Frost.
EACH-WAY: Galice Macalo can figure in Greatwood
Galice Macalo - 14:55 Cheltenham
Galice Macalo shaped like a horse well ahead of her mark when fourth on her reappearance at Chepstow last month. She looked the likeliest winner for a long way before getting tired and losing a couple of places on the run-in, ultimately passing the post just over a length behind the winner.
That run is likely to bring her on and she can race from the same mark this time. A free-going sort, she will be suited by the demands of this race and the application of a first-time hood could also unlock a bit more improvement.
