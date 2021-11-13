To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Nube Negra can win Shloer thriller

Racing at Cheltenham
Timeform's Adam Houghton has three strong fancies at Cheltenham on Sunday

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Sunday.

"Nube Negra seems to go particularly well when fresh and the sound surface here will be his favour."

NAP: Nube Negra needs the utmost respect

Nube Negra - 14:20 Cheltenham

Nube Negra developed into a top-class chaser last season, producing his best effort when chasing home Put The Kettle On in the Queen Mother Champion Chase over this course and distance. He was beaten just half a length on that occasion and possibly would have finished closer still but for pecking slightly at the last.

Trained by Dan Skelton, Nube Negra seems to go particularly well when fresh and the sound surface here will be his favour, so he is fancied to reverse the placings with Put The Kettle On to regain the winning thread.

NEXT BEST: Be lucky with Yala Enki

Yala Enki - 13:45 Cheltenham

Yala Enki filled the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a short head. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights this year and there is every chance he'll get an easy lead in this small field.

This will be his first outing since unseating his rider in the Grand National, but he has often gone well fresh in the past and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful return to action under Bryony Frost.

EACH-WAY: Galice Macalo can figure in Greatwood

Galice Macalo - 14:55 Cheltenham

Galice Macalo shaped like a horse well ahead of her mark when fourth on her reappearance at Chepstow last month. She looked the likeliest winner for a long way before getting tired and losing a couple of places on the run-in, ultimately passing the post just over a length behind the winner.

That run is likely to bring her on and she can race from the same mark this time. A free-going sort, she will be suited by the demands of this race and the application of a first-time hood could also unlock a bit more improvement.


Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Nube Negra @ 2.6313/8 in the 14:20 Cheltenham
Next Best - Back Yala Enki @ 3.7511/4 in the 13:45 Cheltenham
Each-Way - Back Galice Macalo @ 19.018/1 in the 14:55 Cheltenham

Cheltenham 14th Nov (3m3f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 14 November, 1.45pm

Empire De Maulde
Yala Enki
Go Another One
Rockys Treasure
The Mighty Don
Forza Milan
Cheltenham 14th Nov (2m Grd2 Chs)

Sunday 14 November, 2.20pm

Put The Kettle On
Nube Negra
Politologue
Rouge Vif
Cheltenham 14th Nov (2m Grd3 Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 14 November, 2.55pm

No Ordinary Joe
West Cork
Adagio
Advanced Virgo
Camprond
Tritonic
Jesse Evans
Glory And Fortune
Cormier
Maries Rock
Straw Fan Jack
Bua Boy
Botox Has
Galice Macalo
Ballyandy
Rowland Ward
Tudor City
Rockadenn
Mick Maestro
Mount Windsor
