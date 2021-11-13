Cheltenham Racing Tips: Nube Negra can win Shloer thriller

NAP: Nube Negra needs the utmost respect

Nube Negra - 14:20 Cheltenham

Nube Negra developed into a top-class chaser last season, producing his best effort when chasing home Put The Kettle On in the Queen Mother Champion Chase over this course and distance. He was beaten just half a length on that occasion and possibly would have finished closer still but for pecking slightly at the last.

Trained by Dan Skelton, Nube Negra seems to go particularly well when fresh and the sound surface here will be his favour, so he is fancied to reverse the placings with Put The Kettle On to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 Nube Negra (Spa) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Be lucky with Yala Enki

Yala Enki - 13:45 Cheltenham

Yala Enki filled the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a short head. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights this year and there is every chance he'll get an easy lead in this small field.

This will be his first outing since unseating his rider in the Grand National, but he has often gone well fresh in the past and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful return to action under Bryony Frost.

No. 1 Yala Enki (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 157

EACH-WAY: Galice Macalo can figure in Greatwood

Galice Macalo - 14:55 Cheltenham

Galice Macalo shaped like a horse well ahead of her mark when fourth on her reappearance at Chepstow last month. She looked the likeliest winner for a long way before getting tired and losing a couple of places on the run-in, ultimately passing the post just over a length behind the winner.

That run is likely to bring her on and she can race from the same mark this time. A free-going sort, she will be suited by the demands of this race and the application of a first-time hood could also unlock a bit more improvement.