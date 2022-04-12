- Trainer: Keiran Burke
- Jockey: Nick Scholfield
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 0lbs
- OR: 122
Cheltenham Racing Tips: Last Royal an intriguing runner
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Wednesday 13 April.
"...a BHA mark of 122 doesn’t appear insurmountable by any means..."
NAP: Last Royal can progress again now handicapping
Last Royal is a brother to dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle and, while he clearly possesses plenty of ability, it has taken him longer than expected to open his account over hurdles following his debut success in a bumper in 2020.
However, he recorded an emphatic success in a heavy-ground novice hurdle at Wincanton last month, and promises to progress even further now on his first foray into handicaps. Admittedly, his opposition at Wincanton was thin on the ground, but it was very hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, and a BHA mark of 122 doesn't appear insurmountable by any means.
NEXT BEST: Simply The Betts can bounce back
Simply The Betts - 14:05 Cheltenham
Simply The Betts can boast an excellent course-and-distance record, winning the Timeform Novices' Handicap and the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival two seasons ago, and running a career best when runner-up in a Grade 3 handicap on his third start for Paul Nicholls in January.
He ran no sort of race in the Cotswold Chase over further when last seen, but the yard were going through a barren spell at the time, and he isn't proven at three miles plus, either. It is probably best to put a line through that run with that in mind and if he returns to his best following a short break he should be very competitive.
EACH-WAY: Sizable Sam still on an interesting mark
Sizable Sam - 13:30 Cheltenham
There doesn't appear to be an abundance of pace on here, but Sizable Sam will surely be ridden positively and he remains a horse to be positive about from his current mark.
He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed in a four-runner event at Ascot last time, but he was beaten only by a well-backed rival who had fallen to an attractive mark, so it is probably best not to judge him too harshly on that run, and Nick Schofield, who has a good record on the horse, is back in the saddle now.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Cheltenham 13th Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 13 April, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Captain Morgs
|Whatsupwithyou
|Bold Plan
|Mongol Emperor
|Sizable Sam
|Romeo Brown
|Straw Fan Jack
|Champagne Well
|Chapmanshype
Cheltenham 13th Apr (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 13 April, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stolen Silver
|Simply The Betts
|Coole Cody
|Manofthemountain
|Cheddleton
|Torpillo
|Espoir De Guye
|Amoola Gold
Cheltenham 13th Apr (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 13 April, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Last Royal
|Lisnagar Oscar
|Haul Away
|Risk And Roll
|Jesuitique
|Wbee
|Pileon
|Tip Top Cat
|Zanza
|Wholestone
|Small Present