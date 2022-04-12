Tony Calvin Tips

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Last Royal an intriguing runner

Cheltenham head on
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Cheltenham on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Wednesday 13 April.

"...a BHA mark of 122 doesn’t appear insurmountable by any means..."

NAP: Last Royal can progress again now handicapping

Last Royal - 16:25 Cheltenham

Last Royal is a brother to dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle and, while he clearly possesses plenty of ability, it has taken him longer than expected to open his account over hurdles following his debut success in a bumper in 2020.

However, he recorded an emphatic success in a heavy-ground novice hurdle at Wincanton last month, and promises to progress even further now on his first foray into handicaps. Admittedly, his opposition at Wincanton was thin on the ground, but it was very hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, and a BHA mark of 122 doesn't appear insurmountable by any means.

NEXT BEST: Simply The Betts can bounce back

Simply The Betts - 14:05 Cheltenham

Simply The Betts can boast an excellent course-and-distance record, winning the Timeform Novices' Handicap and the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival two seasons ago, and running a career best when runner-up in a Grade 3 handicap on his third start for Paul Nicholls in January.

He ran no sort of race in the Cotswold Chase over further when last seen, but the yard were going through a barren spell at the time, and he isn't proven at three miles plus, either. It is probably best to put a line through that run with that in mind and if he returns to his best following a short break he should be very competitive.

EACH-WAY: Sizable Sam still on an interesting mark

Sizable Sam - 13:30 Cheltenham

There doesn't appear to be an abundance of pace on here, but Sizable Sam will surely be ridden positively and he remains a horse to be positive about from his current mark.

He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed in a four-runner event at Ascot last time, but he was beaten only by a well-backed rival who had fallen to an attractive mark, so it is probably best not to judge him too harshly on that run, and Nick Schofield, who has a good record on the horse, is back in the saddle now.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Last Royal @ 4.216/5 in the 16:25 Cheltenham
NEXT BEST - Back Simply The Betts @ 5.04/1 in the 14:05 Cheltenham
EACH WAY - Back Sizeable Sam @ 6.86/1 in the 13:30 Cheltenham

