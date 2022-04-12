Cheltenham Racing Tips: Last Royal an intriguing runner

NAP: Last Royal can progress again now handicapping

Last Royal - 16:25 Cheltenham

Last Royal is a brother to dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle and, while he clearly possesses plenty of ability, it has taken him longer than expected to open his account over hurdles following his debut success in a bumper in 2020.

However, he recorded an emphatic success in a heavy-ground novice hurdle at Wincanton last month, and promises to progress even further now on his first foray into handicaps. Admittedly, his opposition at Wincanton was thin on the ground, but it was very hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, and a BHA mark of 122 doesn't appear insurmountable by any means.

No. 11 Last Royal SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Keiran Burke

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST: Simply The Betts can bounce back

Simply The Betts - 14:05 Cheltenham

Simply The Betts can boast an excellent course-and-distance record, winning the Timeform Novices' Handicap and the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival two seasons ago, and running a career best when runner-up in a Grade 3 handicap on his third start for Paul Nicholls in January.

He ran no sort of race in the Cotswold Chase over further when last seen, but the yard were going through a barren spell at the time, and he isn't proven at three miles plus, either. It is probably best to put a line through that run with that in mind and if he returns to his best following a short break he should be very competitive.

No. 1 Simply The Betts (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 154

EACH-WAY: Sizable Sam still on an interesting mark

Sizable Sam - 13:30 Cheltenham

There doesn't appear to be an abundance of pace on here, but Sizable Sam will surely be ridden positively and he remains a horse to be positive about from his current mark.

He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed in a four-runner event at Ascot last time, but he was beaten only by a well-backed rival who had fallen to an attractive mark, so it is probably best not to judge him too harshly on that run, and Nick Schofield, who has a good record on the horse, is back in the saddle now.