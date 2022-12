NAP

Epatante - 14:25 Cheltenham

Epatante is a six-time winner at the highest level over hurdles, notably including a Champion Hurdle success on the Old Course in 2020 and two wins in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle. She ran a cracker when runner-up to Honeysuckle in last season's Champion Hurdle and went on to win the Aintree Hurdle on his first try beyond two miles. Epatante may have been over the top at Punchestown but she didn't shape badly behind her outstanding stablemate Constitution Hill in this year's edition of the Fighting Fifth and she holds a class edge over these. She is a confident selection even with a penalty.

No. 5 Epatante (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Weveallbeencaught - 15:00 Cheltenham

Weveallbeencaught cost £210,000 after winning in points and he looked a good prospect when winning a bumper at Newbury on Rules debut in March. That race worked out well and the fact he made his hurdling debut in a Grade 2 here on the Old Course goes some way to showing what regard he is held in. He shaped with plenty of encouragement, too, his jumping not always fluent but he was doing all of his best work at the finish. Weveallbeencaught is a staying chaser in the making, but he has the potential to win a race like this over hurdles, especially now he is having his stamina tested further.

No. 6 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

War Lord - 13:50 Cheltenham

A typically competitive renewal of this handicap chase, but the Joe Tizzard-trained War Lord must have a good chance back at two and a half miles. He was well supported on his return in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter last month, but he never looked like winning, struggling from some way out and leaving the impression he needs the emphasis on stamina and also probably needed the run. The return to a bigger field in a race which should be run at a sound gallop ought to help him and on some of his novice form, he looks fairly treated.