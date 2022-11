NAP: Grey Diamond deserves another chance

Grey Diamond - 13:45 Cheltenham

Grey Diamond failed to beat a single rival on his final start of last season at Wincanton, but that doesn't the whole story as he probably would have finished second at worst but for sprawling to the ground and losing all chance at the last.

He finished lame but has been given plenty of time to recover since.

Trained by Sam Thomas, who has been among the winners recently, Grey Diamond is worth another chance to prove himself a well handicapped horse after 10 months off.

No. 7 Grey Diamond (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 131

NEXT BEST: Four-timer beckons for Enki Flacke

Enki Flacke - 13:10 Cheltenham

Enki Flacke showed improved form when last seen defying a double penalty in a novice hurdle at Perth in July, staying on well on the run-in to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths.

The way he shaped there suggests going back up in trip will be in his favour and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also eke out a bit more improvement.

This will be his handicap debut and an opening mark of 122 might not be enough to prevent him from completing the four-timer.

No. 5 Enki Flacke (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 122

EACH-WAY: More to come from Master Dancer

Master Dancer - 16:00 Cheltenham

Master Dancer looked a good prospect when making a successful British debut at Stratford last month, hitting the front early in the straight and keeping going well from there to win by three lengths.

That was a fairly useful effort and he remains one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicap hurdles.

A BHA mark of 118 certainly looks a fair starting point and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer for his burgeoning yard.