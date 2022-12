NAP

Hidden Heroics - 13:15 Cheltenham

Hidden Heroics was a two-time winner over hurdles, but immediately surpassed anything he achieved in that sphere when making a winning start over fences in first-time cheekpieces at Exeter last month. He was a winner in points so it was no surprise he took so well to chasing, impressing with some sure-footed jumping as he posted a near-useful performance. Hidden Heroics is 9 lb higher now but should have much more to offer in this sphere and looks a big player.

No. 2 Hidden Heroics (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 129

NEXT BEST

Mullenbeg - 15:00 Cheltenham

Mullenbeg was useful in bumpers, especially round here, and arrives on a roll, recording a third straight win over hurdles in some style at Ludlow last week, and remains a horse to keep on the right side. She typically took a strong hold, but the manner in which she quickened clear suggests she has plenty more to offer. This should also be run at a stronger gallop, which will suit, and is strongly fancied to complete a four-timer.