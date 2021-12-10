Cheltenham Racing Tips: Blazing Khal can bring up the hat-trick

NAP: Blazing Khal could be a smart hurdler

Blazing Khal - 14:25 Cheltenham

Blazing Khal made it two from two over hurdles when winning a Grade 2 at this course last month, finding plenty for pressure on the run-in to beat Gelino Bello by two and a half lengths in comfortable fashion. Gelino Bello is 5 lb better off at the weights this time, but there should be more to come from Blazing Khal over hurdles, particularly now stepping up to three miles. He can defy the penalty to bring up his hat-trick.

No. 1 Blazing Khal (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Charles Byrnes, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. McInerney

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Yorksea can strike in the opener

Yorksea - 12:05 Cheltenham

Yorksea showed plenty of promise when third in a Grade 2 at this track last month, running to a high level for a hurdling debutant as he was beaten only three lengths in a race featuring several previous winners. He appeared to finish with running left and that form reads very well in the context of this race. With further improvement on the cards, he rates a confident selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt.

No. 8 Yorksea (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Farinet fancied for in-form yard

Farinet - 13:50 Cheltenham

Farinet achieved a useful level of form in just two starts in Britain (formerly trained in France) last season, showing a really willing attitude when last seen winning in dominant fashion at Sandown in March. This will be a tough return from an 8 lb higher mark, but Farinet is likely to go on improving over fences and the booking of Rachael Blackmore very much catches the eye. He looks to have plenty in his favour for the in-form Venetia Williams yard (four winners from last seven runners).