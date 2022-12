Our Cheltenham Podcast is back

Meet the new panel

Betfair's £20 a week charity challenge

The Cheltenham Festival discussed in detail every week. What's not to love?

Betfair's very own tipster Daryl Carter has rejoined the new look panel, which will be hosted by Megan Nicholls, Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls daughter, alongside former jumps jockey Jerry McGrath.

Each week, the panel will be joined by special guests as they focus on two of the main races at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as discuss any eyecatchers over the last week.

If that wasn't enough for you, each week our panel will receive £20 each for their best antepost wager, with all profits going to the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Wanting to catch the first episode? Then look no further!