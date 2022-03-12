Cheltenham Festival Focus: Kate Tracey looks forward to four days of brilliant racing

A most fitting curtain-raiser

We don't have to wait long for the first grandstand moment of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, just until the drop of the flag for the very first race. This year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle looks set to be the greatest renewal since Altior's success in 2016 and Al Ferof's prior to that in 2011.

The line-up of the first four in the betting at the time of writing is nothing short of mouth-watering. Constitution Hill has looked a special talent, Nicky Henderson himself calling Constitution Hill, "extraordinary".

He must prove himself away from Sandown and in likely different conditions, but the anticipation of a potential star counteracts the doubts from a pure form perspective.

Last year's Champion Bumper winner, Sir Gerhard may still take in the Supreme for all it looks likely that Willie Mullins will split his horses up and Sir Gerhard will run in the Ballymore. If there was a sudden change of heart and Sir Gerhard ran in the Supreme, that would further enhance the strength of the contest.

The free going Dysart Dynamo is likely to be the main Mullins' representative in a bid to defend his unbeaten record from his four career starts. He destroyed his rivals in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown last time out. That contest has been used by Mullins many times to run his best novice hurdlers who go on to Festival success.

Henderson will not allow Mullins to hold the strongest hand in this year's Supreme and also sends out Jonbon. If JP McManus's gelding was to win the Supreme, it would no doubt warm the heart of Mullins to a small extent at least. Jonbon is a full brother to the Mullins yard's great Douvan after all. A horse many people have wanted to crab this season, Jonbon divides opinion but there is no doubt, he possesses a lot of ability.

We're set for a brilliant curtain-raiser and with the return of the Cheltenham roar sounding the festival's arrival, it's going to be something to savour.

Clash of the titans

It's round two between Shishkin and Energumene in what is set to be a titanic battle in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. National Hunt racing can invent all sorts of initiatives to try and get a new audience into the sport but the way to really sell racing is to simply replay the Clarence House Chase of 2022.

Two of the most talented racehorses in a generation, the stage was already set going into Ascot. Both horses were unbeaten over fences, what's that saying? 'Someone's 0 has got to go.' The race itself could hardly have been scripted better. The underdog, Energumene having the most perfect race with Paul Townend clocking pinpoint accurate fractions. The jumping was sharp and accurate from the Irish raider.

The brilliant Shishkin hit his customary flat spot, and his relatively inefficient jumping style kept his supporters on their toes throughout. The race boiled down to the two main protagonists with just a few fences to go. Shishkin appeared in deep trouble, he'd finally met his match. But, as with all good stories, the happy ending was realised for the odds-on favourite.

Rarely is a Hollywood-esque narrative played out in sport so wonderfully as it was that day at Ascot.

The story certainly doesn't end there however, if anything it's only getting started.

Of course, it looks likely that Shishkin will uphold the form with Energumene considering the adversity he faced in the Clarence House Chase yet still managed to win. The Cheltenham hill will also play to his strengths where he does his best work in the finish.

The Mullins camp will have to be tactically brilliant in every facet to even threaten Shishkin again.

However, we know sport is never that straight forward. There is enough reason to give Energumene a chance of reversing the form even with the unknown variables he'll have to face. The front-runner bias of the Old Course at Cheltenham will play to Energumene's advantage.

The Clarence House Chase was due to be run over 2m 167 yards but the trip was actually 2m 210 yards when taking into account rail movements. Therefore, the Clarence House was run over 10 yards shy of 2m1f.

Shishkin needed every yard to claw back Energumene and the trip of the Champion Chase may well be telling. The Champion Chase is due to be run over 1m7f199y, which is 231 yards less than the Clarence House Chase and if the Ascot contest had been run over that trip, the result would have been different as Shishkin hit his flat spot.

These arguments make for a blockbuster renewal and something racing should be shouting from the rooftops.

Cross-country has the potential to be great

There are some leftfield races at this year's Cheltenham Festival which look quietly fascinating. One such contest which has caught my attention is the Glenfarclas Chase where three cross-country specialists face off.

This may well be Tiger Roll's final race before retirement and what a horse he has been for everyone to enjoy. The two-time Grand National hero, already a five-time Cheltenham Festival winner, the Tiger is a once in a lifetime horse.

We have all become accustom to his boredom of conventional races whether that be over fences or hurdles. Tiger Roll knows his own mind and Gordon Elliott has been a master of directing that intelligence in the right way.

Now a 12-year-old and no longer running in the 2022 Grand National, this is likely to be Tiger Roll's final racecourse appearance. It would bring the house down and I doubt there would be a dry eye in all of Prestbury should the Tiger roar for one last time.

There are two fascinating challengers to Tiger Roll's crown in Easysland and Prengarde. Both young pretenders will sport the green and gold of JP McManus and the pair are likely to return to form in their preferred discipline.

Easysland and Prengarde are both from the French cross-country sphere where they had to find their feet young but are expertly schooled as a result. Easysland was a runaway winner of the 2020 Glenfarclas Chase where he didn't just take Tiger Roll's crown, he completely mugged the champ. Tiger Roll got his revenge last year which tees up round three beautifully.

Easysland has been in the care of Jonjo O'Neill this season where he's had two starts, both of which over hurdles over inadequate trips and he's pulled up on each outing. I'm excited to see Easysland back in his comfort zone where he comes alive over the unique obstacles.

The potential joker in the pack is Prengarde who could offer any amount to the race. He too was previously trained in France where he only lost one of his cross-country starts. That sole defeat was on his cross-country debut where he was all at sea around the tight turning Fontainebleau. He should have won that race and did remarkably well to finish as close as he did.

Since that fourth placed finish, he hasn't looked back in the cross-country sphere winning his next five starts under that code. He has also switched yards to join Enda Bolger and if a horse was to join any British or Irish yard to make up into a top-level cross-country performer, it would be Bolger's.

This three-prong cross-country line-up, not forgetting the fantastic supporting cast as well, sets this year's renewal up beautifully. The race may not be everyone's cup of tea but I for one, cannot wait.

A personal highlight

I sign off with something personal that I'm looking forward to so please just indulge me for this final bit. I was fortunate enough to work for the Willie Mullins team last season as part of the drafted in British staff. COVID regulations meant that only a reduced number of the Irish workforce were able to travel over to Cheltenham.

The week I spent around the most talented horses and horse people was one of the best of my life. I will never forget the experienced of 2021 but believed that would be the one and only time I would ever get the chance to work in such a capacity. However, much to my surprise and elation, I have been asked to work for team Mullins once again for this year's Cheltenham Festival.

It goes without saying, it took me all of a split second to respond with my acceptance of the offer. So that's it, round two of being a groom for Willie Mullins. I cannot wait to work with some of the most talented horses in the world yet again.

The knowledge and appreciation gained from being around the entire Mullins set-up enhanced my judgement hugely last year and I hope that will be replicated.

The horses I'm most looking forward to being around include Appreciate It, firstly. To understand the work that has gone into a horse and the preparation to make sure he is as sharp as possible for a reappearance start in a Champion Hurdle will be fascinating.

I am also looking forward to seeing Energumene for the first-time in the flesh and to see how he takes to Cheltenham. Along those lines, it's going to be fascinating to find out if Chacun Pour Soi can finally prove himself in Britain. As one of the most laidback horses I've ever met at last year's Festival, it's perplexing that he should have underperformed twice when traveling outside of Ireland.

It would be brilliant if the two-time Gold Cup winner, Al Boum Photo could regain his crown following his third in the race last year. He is the leading Mullins hope in the blue riband event and I will be delighted to witness the team's anticipation of his run.

It's going to be a fantastic week in whichever capacity you get to enjoy the Cheltenham Festival. I hope you all have a brilliant four days and good luck!