NAP

Mister X - 14:25 Chelmsford

Mister X didn't show much on his first three starts, but he was much shorter in the betting, and duly showed much improved form to open his account on handicap debut at Brighton in September. He shaped much better than the bare result on his latest start at Kempton, too, not ideally placed and beaten by a horse he had comfortably dealt with the time before. Mister X went like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, just having a hopeless task from his position, but the fast closing sectional he recorded means his effort can be marked up further. Compensation awaits him now racing from the same mark.

No. 11 (1) Mister X (Ire) EXC 3.8 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Luke Catton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Barenboim - 18:30 Chelmsford

Barenboim didn't take to hurdling but ran his best race to date when making a winning start for David O'Meara back on the Flat at Newcastle last month, well suited by a change to more patient tactics and drawing clear like a horse well ahead of his mark in the closing stages. He looked thrown in turned out under a penalty back at Newcastle on Tuesday and he has to go down as an unlucky loser, doing well to work his way to the front from rear in a steadily-run race and only headed close home by the horse who set steady fractions. Unsurprisingly, connections have found another opportunity for him from the same mark, and he is fully expected to resume winning ways.

No. 4 (1) Barenboim EXC 1.34 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

EACH WAY

Falesia Beach - 16:00 Chelmsford

Falesia Beach made the most of a good opportunity to finally shed her maiden tag at Chepstow in August and she has shaped well back in handicap company the last twice, notably when hitting the frame over a mile at this course last time. She wore first-time cheekpieces on that occasion and went through the race like the best horse at the weights, ridden to take the lead with around two furlongs to go and only headed close home. Falesia Beach appeared to find that trip too much of a test, but she must go close if in the same form back at seven furlongs from the same mark.