- Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: 73
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform flag up three horses worth backing at Chelmsford on Tuesday afternoon.
Radetsky was slowly into stride and left poorly placed as a consequence on his first start for Jane Chapple-Hyam at Wolverhampton last week. He made little impact in a race in which it paid to race prominently, but the market support was notable and he is well treated on the form he showed for his previous yard last year.
Pax Britannica - 15:45 Chelmsford
Pax Britannica disappointed at Chester last time, but she was possibly unsuited by soft ground there and will be better suited by the return to the all-weather. Pax Britannica won convincingly over course and distance last season and is still on a fair mark based on that three-length success. She had been running well prior to Chester and is worth treating as if still in form.
Almadrina has been in fine fettle this season and has finished runner-up on her last three outings. That suggests that she doesn't have much in hand from her current mark, but this is not a strong race and she's a reliable, in-form filly, so she stands out as the one to beat.
Smart Stat
With The Moonlight - 13:25 Chelmsford
24% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at Chelmsford
Recommended bets
