Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Creedmoor - 16:45 Chelmsford

The well-bred Creedmoor should have more to offer now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark. She showed improved form from her debut and shaped well behind a couple of potentially smart sorts over course and distance last time. Creedmoor looked speedy that day, leading until being headed in the straight, and she beat the remainder comfortably. Roger Charlton is in good form and Creedmoor is bred to be better than this mark.

No. 8 (9) Creedmoor SBK 10/3 EXC 1.2 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 68

Beautiful Bertie - 17:45 Chelmsford

An ordinary minor event, and it is hard to side against Beautiful Bertie, who has looked above average all three starts and deservedly opened his account over a mile at Lingfield last time. He started at odds-on that day, and always looked comfortable, duly learning from his first two starts, just pushed out to score by three lengths. There should be even more to come from him, so he is fancied to follow up under a penalty in what looks a winnable race.

No. 2 (4) Beautiful Bertie SBK 6/5 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

The Gill Brothers - 18:45 Chelmsford

The Gill Brothers remains a horse to be positive about on the all-weather, his run at Kempton last time suggesting he is still a well-handicapped horse. He went like the best horse at the weights on his first run for four months, having to wait for a run two furlongs from home and closing on the winner all the time once in the clear. The Gill Brothers will need to settle (can be keen) on his first try at a mile and a quarter, but he is definitely the one to beat from a 1 lb higher mark.