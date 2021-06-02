To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Chelmsford
There's an interesting card at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...

"He remains a handicapper to be positive about..."

Timeform on Great King

Thomas Daniell - 17:30 Chelmsford

Thomas Daniell remains just a modest maiden, but he went incredibly close to opening his account over this trip at Brighton last week, not getting a lot of room between horses in the finish but coming clear of the remainder. The two who finished in front of him were gradually progressive, so there is reason to be positive about the form, and Thomas Daniell is of strong interest able to race from the same mark.

Araifjan - 18:00 Chelmsford

Araifjan proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways over course and distance in April, and ran right up to his best back on turf when beaten a short head in second by a stablemate at Newmarket last time, collared only in the final strides after attempting to make all. This looks a decent race, but there isn't much pace on paper, and Araifjan will be dangerous if allowed his own way in front.

Great King - 18:30 Chelmsford

This looks a strong three-year-old handicap with several progressive sorts on show, notably Great King, who was well backed to follow up his impressive Newcastle win at Wolverhampton last time, but the race didn't pan out ideally for him. He fared best of those held up in a race where the prominent runners were seen to best effect, though, and left the impression the race didn't get to the bottom of him. He remains a handicapper to be positive about moving forward.

Smart Stat

Hidden Heaven - 17:00 Chelmsford

21% - Richard Hughes's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *HIDDEN HAVEN*)

Recommended bets

Back Thomas Daniell @ 6.511/2 in the 17:30 at Chelmsford
Back Araifjan @ 2.89/5 in the 18:00 at Chelmsford
Back Great King @ 3.02/1 in the 18:30 at Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 3rd Jun (6f Hcap)

Thursday 3 June, 5.30pm

Back Lay

Back Lay
Silver Nemo
Thomas Daniell
Pina Collada
Miss Bella Brand
Moonshiner
Oh So Woke
Vino Santo
Nozieres
Anjella
Berrtie
Lady Amalthea
Angels Will Rise
Copper Kitten
Chelmsford City 3rd Jun (6f Hcap)

Thursday 3 June, 6.00pm

Back Lay

Back Lay
Power Over Me
Araifjan
Ivatheengine
Top Breeze
Corinthia Knight
Chelmsford City 3rd Jun (1m Hcap)

Thursday 3 June, 6.30pm

Back Lay

Back Lay
Great King
Kaheall
Final Voyage
My Swallow
La Tihaty
Inveigle
Knight Salute
