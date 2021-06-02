Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Thomas Daniell - 17:30 Chelmsford

Thomas Daniell remains just a modest maiden, but he went incredibly close to opening his account over this trip at Brighton last week, not getting a lot of room between horses in the finish but coming clear of the remainder. The two who finished in front of him were gradually progressive, so there is reason to be positive about the form, and Thomas Daniell is of strong interest able to race from the same mark.

No. 8 (3) Thomas Daniell SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 53

Araifjan - 18:00 Chelmsford

Araifjan proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways over course and distance in April, and ran right up to his best back on turf when beaten a short head in second by a stablemate at Newmarket last time, collared only in the final strides after attempting to make all. This looks a decent race, but there isn't much pace on paper, and Araifjan will be dangerous if allowed his own way in front.

No. 5 (3) Araifjan SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 76

Great King - 18:30 Chelmsford

This looks a strong three-year-old handicap with several progressive sorts on show, notably Great King, who was well backed to follow up his impressive Newcastle win at Wolverhampton last time, but the race didn't pan out ideally for him. He fared best of those held up in a race where the prominent runners were seen to best effect, though, and left the impression the race didn't get to the bottom of him. He remains a handicapper to be positive about moving forward.