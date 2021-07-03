Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Arousing - 14:17 Chelmsford

Arousing is a well-bred filly - she is a close relation to multiple Group 1 winner One Master - and she made a successful debut on her only start last season. She had to settle for second on her return at Windsor in May, but that was a hugely encouraging effort as she forced a smart prospect to work hard. Arousing wasn't impressive at Lingfield last month, but she is better judged on the promise of her Windsor effort and she goes handicapping from a generous-looking opening mark.

No. 3 (5) Arousing SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

Double Or Bubble - 15:27 Chelmsford

Double Or Bubble failed to meet expectations in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she was unsuited by the step up to a mile and she will benefit from the return to seven furlongs. Double Or Bubble easily won a seven-furlong handicap at Newmarket on her return in April, completing the hat-trick, and she looks well up to making an impact at this listed level.

No. 1 (1) Double Or Bubble (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Shadow Angel - 16:02 Chelmsford

Shadow Angel went close on her handicap debut here last month and she will not need to take a big step forward to win this. Shadow Angel was beaten by less than a length in that seven-furlong affair, and the way she stuck to her task suggests that the step up to a mile will be in her favour. She has been left on the same mark and can gain compensation.