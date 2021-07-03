To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Horse racing at Chelmsford
There's a good card at Chelmsford on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best three bets at Chelmsford on Sunday.

"...she will not need to take a big step forward to win this..."

Timeform on Shadow Angel

Arousing - 14:17 Chelmsford

Arousing is a well-bred filly - she is a close relation to multiple Group 1 winner One Master - and she made a successful debut on her only start last season. She had to settle for second on her return at Windsor in May, but that was a hugely encouraging effort as she forced a smart prospect to work hard. Arousing wasn't impressive at Lingfield last month, but she is better judged on the promise of her Windsor effort and she goes handicapping from a generous-looking opening mark.

Double Or Bubble - 15:27 Chelmsford

Double Or Bubble failed to meet expectations in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she was unsuited by the step up to a mile and she will benefit from the return to seven furlongs. Double Or Bubble easily won a seven-furlong handicap at Newmarket on her return in April, completing the hat-trick, and she looks well up to making an impact at this listed level.

Shadow Angel - 16:02 Chelmsford

Shadow Angel went close on her handicap debut here last month and she will not need to take a big step forward to win this. Shadow Angel was beaten by less than a length in that seven-furlong affair, and the way she stuck to her task suggests that the step up to a mile will be in her favour. She has been left on the same mark and can gain compensation.

Smart Stat

Arousing - 14:17 Chelmsford
24% - William Haggas' strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Arousing @ 1.910/11 in the 14:17 at Chelmsford
Back Double Or Bubble @ 3.814/5 in the 15:27 at Chelmsford
Back Shadow Angel @ 5.04/1 in the 16:02 at Chelmsford

