Chelmsford Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the best three bets at Chelmsford on Sunday.
"...she will not need to take a big step forward to win this..."
Timeform on Shadow Angel
Arousing is a well-bred filly - she is a close relation to multiple Group 1 winner One Master - and she made a successful debut on her only start last season. She had to settle for second on her return at Windsor in May, but that was a hugely encouraging effort as she forced a smart prospect to work hard. Arousing wasn't impressive at Lingfield last month, but she is better judged on the promise of her Windsor effort and she goes handicapping from a generous-looking opening mark.
Double Or Bubble - 15:27 Chelmsford
Double Or Bubble failed to meet expectations in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she was unsuited by the step up to a mile and she will benefit from the return to seven furlongs. Double Or Bubble easily won a seven-furlong handicap at Newmarket on her return in April, completing the hat-trick, and she looks well up to making an impact at this listed level.
Shadow Angel - 16:02 Chelmsford
Shadow Angel went close on her handicap debut here last month and she will not need to take a big step forward to win this. Shadow Angel was beaten by less than a length in that seven-furlong affair, and the way she stuck to her task suggests that the step up to a mile will be in her favour. She has been left on the same mark and can gain compensation.
Smart Stat
Arousing - 14:17 Chelmsford
24% - William Haggas' strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 4th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 4 July, 2.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arousing
|Shouldering
|Isola Rossa
|Lethal Talent
|Perfect Times
|Princess Layan
Chelmsford City 4th Jul (7f Listed)Show Hide
Sunday 4 July, 3.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|With Thanks
|Highfield Princess
|Double Or Bubble
|Shimmering Dawn
|Royal Dynasty
|Pretty In Grey
|Quickstep Lady
|Queen Kahlua
Chelmsford City 4th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 4 July, 4.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shadow Angel
|Bonnie Lad
|Mind That Jet
|Broadway Diva
|Amal
|Solomons Judgement
|Spirituoso
|Nibras Silk
|Zoolander
|Twilley
|Donya
|Major J
|Neveyah
|El Monte
|Piranhadrama