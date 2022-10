NAP: Go with strong-travelling Tamarama

Tamarama - 19:00 Chelmsford

Tamarama shaped with plenty of encouragement when third on her latest outing at Newmarket, catching the eye with how she travelled before leaving the impression she'll sharpen up with that first run for seven weeks under her belt.

She still passed the post only three and a half lengths behind the winner, Al Husn, who advertised the strength of that form when defying a 6 lb higher mark to follow up on her next start at the same venue.

This is also a weaker race than Tamarama has been contesting recently, so she is fancied to capitalise on the drop in grade to gain her third win of the season and her first over a mile and a quarter (raced mostly at around a mile).

No. 2 (1) Tamarama SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Captain Howse can follow up

Captain Howse - 20:30 Chelmsford

Captain Howse was well backed down in grade and duly showed improved form to open his account at Wolverhampton last time, digging deep having been tackled over a furlong out to get the verdict by a neck.

That was his first try at two miles and he clearly relished the longer trip whilst promising to have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further.

Representing the Arc-winning combination of Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris, he is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and could be just the latest horse from his yard to run up a sequence (holds several entries in the next few days).

No. 9 (3) Captain Howse (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 53

EACH-WAY: Sabah Al Ward has scope to improve

Salah Al Ward - 17:00 Chelmsford

Salah Al Ward made a promising debut when finishing fourth at Lingfield in August, passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the promising winner and doing particularly well given that the three who beat her all had the benefit of previous experience.

The runner-up won next-time-out and Salah Al Ward could be worth a chance to do likewise in what doesn't look the strongest race of its type.

She is certainly the type to improve with her debut run under her belt and the Richard Hughes yard is always worth following at Chelmsford given its excellent track record in recent years (21% strike rate).