NAP: Take A Stand has strong claims

Take A Stand - 14:45 Chelmsford

Take A Stand caught the eye when fourth on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, passing the post less than three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run contest. He recorded a notably fast closing sectional and the way he shaped there suggests he is almost certainly a well-handicapped colt from a BHA mark of 70. With the James Tate yard also in good nick (75% of horses running to form), Take A Stand is fancied to confirm the promise of last time to open his account.

No. 10 (10) Take A Stand (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Soft Whisper can win again

Soft Whisper - 15:20 Chelmsford

Soft Whisper proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways in a handicap at Ascot last time, putting a disappointing spell in Dubai behind her. Sent straight to the front by Pat Cosgrave, she settled better than is often the case and then found plenty when tackled in the final furlong to get the verdict by a head. That was a smart performance to defy a BHA mark of 102 and a repeat of that form will give her every chance in this listed contest for Saeed bin Suroor, who has an impressive 22% strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2017 season.

No. 8 (8) Soft Whisper (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Ayr Harbour worth an interest

Ayr Harbour - 15:55 Chelmsford

Ayr Harbour produced his best effort for a while on his return to sprinting at Newcastle eight days ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two and three quarter lengths. He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and the booking of Benoit de la Sayette, who is excellent value for is 5-lb claim, also catches the eye. In a wide-open handicap, Ayr Harbour could be worth siding with back at Chelmsford, a track where he has performed well on both his previous visits.