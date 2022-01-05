To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Take a Pledge

Chelmsford
There is all-weather racing at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"...should be much happier now moving back up in trip..."

NAP: Keep the faith with Pledge

Pledge of Honour - 19:00 Chelmsford

Pledge of Honour hasn't won for over a year, but he hasn't been overly raced in that time, and he has left the impression the last twice that his turn may be near. He came clear of the remainder with a trio of three-year-olds in a hot race when fourth over course and distance last month, and he didn't get the clearest of runs in the straight, either, so can be marked up further for that effort. The handicapper has eased him another 1 lb in the weights and he is expected to go very close.

NEXT BEST: Expect a follow up

Alhammaam - 16:00 Chelmsford

Alhammaam bumped into a thriving filly who was completing a four-timer (and has since won again) when runner-up over seven furlongs at this course last month and he didn't need to match that form to open his account in a minor event over six furlongs at Newcastle last time. He made the most of a good opportunity that day, and should be much happier now moving back up in trip - he stays a mile and a half - so he looks a good bet to notch another win for a yard in form.

EACH WAY: Take a trip to Sligo

Miss Sligo - 19:30 Chelmsford

Miss Sligo is a consistent sort who has held her form well since opening her account at Lingfield in August, once again hitting the frame with a tongue tie replacing blinkers back at Lingfield in November. That was a respectable effort after a 10-week break and she now finds herself in a weaker event. It will be a surprise if she isn't in the mix once again with the tongue tie retained.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Pledge of Honour @ 5.04/1 in the 19:00 Chelmsford
Next Best - Back Alhammaam @ 3.02/1 in the 16:00 Chelmsford
Each Way - Back Miss Sligo @ 5.04/1 in the 19:30 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 6th Jan (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 January, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Seesawing
Alhammaam
Almaan
Woke Media
Tie A Yellowribbon
Battle of Marathon
El Camino
Healing Power
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 6th Jan (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 January, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Semser
Light Up Our Stars
Pledge Of Honour
Engrave
Majestic Tejaan
Mighty Power
Elmejor
Bayston Hill
Kentucky Kingdom
Qeyaady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 6th Jan (1m2f Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 January, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carmela Soprano
My Lady Claire
Miss Sligo
Brass Clankers
Roby Mill
Born To Sire
Jeremiah Johnson
Thunderoad
Placated
Kerrera
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips