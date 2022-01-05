- Trainer: Dean Ivory
- Jockey: Shane Kelly
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 70
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Take a Pledge
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
"...should be much happier now moving back up in trip..."
NAP: Keep the faith with Pledge
Pledge of Honour - 19:00 Chelmsford
Pledge of Honour hasn't won for over a year, but he hasn't been overly raced in that time, and he has left the impression the last twice that his turn may be near. He came clear of the remainder with a trio of three-year-olds in a hot race when fourth over course and distance last month, and he didn't get the clearest of runs in the straight, either, so can be marked up further for that effort. The handicapper has eased him another 1 lb in the weights and he is expected to go very close.
NEXT BEST: Expect a follow up
Alhammaam bumped into a thriving filly who was completing a four-timer (and has since won again) when runner-up over seven furlongs at this course last month and he didn't need to match that form to open his account in a minor event over six furlongs at Newcastle last time. He made the most of a good opportunity that day, and should be much happier now moving back up in trip - he stays a mile and a half - so he looks a good bet to notch another win for a yard in form.
EACH WAY: Take a trip to Sligo
Miss Sligo is a consistent sort who has held her form well since opening her account at Lingfield in August, once again hitting the frame with a tongue tie replacing blinkers back at Lingfield in November. That was a respectable effort after a 10-week break and she now finds herself in a weaker event. It will be a surprise if she isn't in the mix once again with the tongue tie retained.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 6th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 6 January, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seesawing
|Alhammaam
|Almaan
|Woke Media
|Tie A Yellowribbon
|Battle of Marathon
|El Camino
|Healing Power
Chelmsford City 6th Jan (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 6 January, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Semser
|Light Up Our Stars
|Pledge Of Honour
|Engrave
|Majestic Tejaan
|Mighty Power
|Elmejor
|Bayston Hill
|Kentucky Kingdom
|Qeyaady
Chelmsford City 6th Jan (1m2f Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 6 January, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carmela Soprano
|My Lady Claire
|Miss Sligo
|Brass Clankers
|Roby Mill
|Born To Sire
|Jeremiah Johnson
|Thunderoad
|Placated
|Kerrera