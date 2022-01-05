Chelmsford Racing Tips: Take a Pledge

NAP: Keep the faith with Pledge

Pledge of Honour - 19:00 Chelmsford

Pledge of Honour hasn't won for over a year, but he hasn't been overly raced in that time, and he has left the impression the last twice that his turn may be near. He came clear of the remainder with a trio of three-year-olds in a hot race when fourth over course and distance last month, and he didn't get the clearest of runs in the straight, either, so can be marked up further for that effort. The handicapper has eased him another 1 lb in the weights and he is expected to go very close.

No. 6 (1) Pledge Of Honour EXC 1.1 Trainer: Dean Ivory

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Expect a follow up

Alhammaam - 16:00 Chelmsford

Alhammaam bumped into a thriving filly who was completing a four-timer (and has since won again) when runner-up over seven furlongs at this course last month and he didn't need to match that form to open his account in a minor event over six furlongs at Newcastle last time. He made the most of a good opportunity that day, and should be much happier now moving back up in trip - he stays a mile and a half - so he looks a good bet to notch another win for a yard in form.

No. 1 (2) Alhammaam (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Lorenzo Atzori

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 76

EACH WAY: Take a trip to Sligo

Miss Sligo - 19:30 Chelmsford

Miss Sligo is a consistent sort who has held her form well since opening her account at Lingfield in August, once again hitting the frame with a tongue tie replacing blinkers back at Lingfield in November. That was a respectable effort after a 10-week break and she now finds herself in a weaker event. It will be a surprise if she isn't in the mix once again with the tongue tie retained.