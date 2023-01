NAP

Storm Catcher - 19:00 Chelmsford

Storm Catcher was well on top at the finish when landing a gamble over this course and distance last month, hitting the front in the final furlong and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

Still relatively lightly raced after just eight starts, Storm Catcher may yet have a bigger effort in the locker and is fancied to defy a 4 lb higher mark to follow up for Simon Pearce, who has suddenly hit form with four winners from his last 11 runners.

No. 1 (10) Storm Catcher (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Simon Pearce

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Lake Sand - 20:00 Chelmsford

Lake Sand shaped encouragingly after five months off when fourth over this course and distance last time, doing his best work late on to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner.

That outing should have blown the cobwebs away and it's rare that he runs a bad race at Chelmsford, so it could be worth siding with him from a 5 lb lower mark than when registering his last victory over this course and distance back in October 2021.

No. 6 (3) Lake Sand (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Ali Stronge

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 51

EACH-WAY

Show Me A Sunset - 17:30 Chelmsford

Show Me A Sunset returned to form when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance on Tuesday, sticking to his task well to be beaten just half a length.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but he is clearly on a good mark and could be ready to strike if building on the promise of his latest effort.