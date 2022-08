NAP: More to come from Snap Ambush

Snap Ambush - 20:15 Chelmsford

Snap Ambush cost a cool €250,000 as a yearling and she displayed clear signs of ability in three starts last season at up to a mile.

She is very much bred for middle distances, though, and she duly showed improved form upped to this trip on her reappearance at Leicester last month while still not looking the finished article.

Snap Ambush was well backed on that occasion, but hung right once coming under pressure two furlongs out and left the impression she would tighten up for the run. She represents a yard that continue in form and she should be up to defying a mark of 72.

No. 4 (10) Snap Ambush (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST: Timestamp can improve now handicapping

Timestamp - 19:05 Chelmsford

It is hard to think we have seen the best of Timestamp as yet, well beaten on all three starts so far, but he hasn't been given a hard time in any of those runs, and he is entitled to prove much more competitive now on handicap debut up significantly in trip.

He cost 95,000 guineas as a foal and is related to some useful types, while the stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree suggests he will appreciate this longer trip. Timestamp has been gelded since his last start at the beginning of July and also goes in a first-time tongue strap, so is worth chancing in what doesn't look a strong race from a lowly opening mark.

No. 7 (7) Timestamp (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 55

EACH-WAY: Diffident Spirit on a good mark

Diffident Spirit - 18:30 Chelmsford

Diffident Spirit was a two-time winner on turf last year but has struggled for consistency since, in turn falling 9 lb below his last winning mark.

He ran well when finishing second to a handicap blot at Lingfield two starts back, but was unable to build on that at Kempton last time where he never looked a threat. Diffident Spirit is better than that, though, and the booking of Jamie Spencer catches the eye. He is on a good mark if putting it all together.