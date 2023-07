NAP

Chelmsford - 15:55 - Back Queen Aminatu

No. 8 (7) Queen Aminatu SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Queen Aminatu was disappointing when finishing only seventh in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but she is clearly a smart filly on her day, as she showed when completing a hat-trick of all-weather wins at Newcastle on Good Friday. She tops the field here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it will be no surprise if she leaves her Ascot form behind now back on her favoured surface. For context, Queen Aminatu is yet to finish out of the first three in eight starts on the all-weather, so she should be much more in her comfort zone now down in grade, too.

NEXT BEST

Chelmsford - 15:20 - Back Secret Moment

No. 7 (2) Secret Moment (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

Secret Moment was well on top at the finish when scoring by half a length at Wolverhampton last time, proving himself at least as good as ever after eight months off. He is 3 lb higher in the weights today, but Harry Davies, who is terrific value for his 3 lb claim, takes over in the saddle. That will give Secret Moment every chance of following up if reproducing his Wolverhampton form over this longer trip for Saeed bin Suroor, who has a 23% strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2019 season.

EACH-WAY

Chelmsford - 16:30 - Back Monaadhil

No. 7 (8) Monaadhil (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 57

Monaadhil has struggled on his last two starts on turf, but he could be worth a chance to bounce back to his best now returned to his beloved Chelmsford. A three-time winner over this course and distance, he lines up from the same mark today as when also filling the runner-up spot here in May, while the booking of top apprentice Billy Loughnane catches the eye, too.