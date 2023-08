A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford NAP - 20:50 - Back Forest Demon

Forest Demon made a winning handciap debut over seven furlongs at Kempton on his final start last year and he arrives in good form following a couple of placed efforts at Newmarket and Windsor.

He was arguably unlucky not to finish closer or even win last time, too, appreciating the step up to a mile and a quarter in first-time cheekpieces but not getting the best run through.

Forest Demon was still travelling well when short of room around three furlongs out and was shuffled back soon after, but he was still able to move into a challenging postion to be beaten just half a length by a progressive filly who has since followed up in good style. Forest Demon is just 2 lb higher now and has strong claims of going one place better back on the all-weather.

Chelmsford Next Best - 18:50 - Back Grey Gray

No. 1 (3) Grey Gray SBK 13/8 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Morgan Cole

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 73

Grey Gray found a small amount of progress to open his account in a five-furlong maiden at Lingfield (turf) in June and didn't appear to get home upped to six furlongs on his handicap debut at the same track next time.

He was well suited by the return to the minimum trip when resuming winning ways at Musselburgh last time, showing improved form and always doing enough once hitting the front in the final furlong. Grey Gray runs under a penalty now and, provided he proves just as effective on the all-weather, he should be a tough nut to crack.