NAP: Oasis Power can open his account

Oasis Power - 19:00 Chelmsford

Oasis Power has shown improved form since entering handicaps and proved better than ever when finishing runner-up in a first-time hood at Southwell last time, pulling clear of the remainder with a fellow improver despite proving wayward in the final furlong. That was over a mile, but he is very much bred to appreciate this step up to a mile and a quarter, and it may well bring about further progress, too, so there is plenty to like about his chance racing from the same mark.

No. 1 (1) Oasis Power (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST: Creme Chantilly expected to improve

Creme Chantilly - 17:55 Chelmsford

Waiting All Night sets the standard here but he has had plenty of chances to open his account and Creme Chantilly has the potential to improve past him. There is plenty of stamina in her pedigree but she shaped with plenty of promise over seven furlongs on debut at Salisbury in August, outpaced by the winner in the closing stages. That form hasn't really worked out, but she is expected to relish this step up in trip and the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye.

No. 5 (2) Creme Chantilly (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Puffing remains unexposed

Puffing - 20:00 Chelmsford

Puffing is by far the least exposed of these and she has the ability to win races from this sort of mark. She made a winning debut at Kempton last year but ran no sort of race on her return to action in June. However, she showed much more when not beaten that far in a first-time hood on her handicap debut back at Kempton last time, staying on at the same pace in the final furlong. Puffing is entitled to take another step forward and represents a yard that remain in form.