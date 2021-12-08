Chelmsford Racing Tips: Mobashr needs the utmost respect

NAP: Mobashr must enter calculations

Mobashr - 17:30 Chelmsford

Mobashr, who was fitted with a hood for his all-weather debut after five months off, showed much improved form to defy a penalty with ease at Lingfield last time. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he travelled fluently and quickly settled matters after showing a smart turn of foot to lead over two furlongs out, ultimately winning by nearly four lengths in impressive fashion. Mobashr now makes the switch to handicaps and, with further progress on the cards, he is fancied to defy a BHA mark of 88 to complete a hat-trick.

No. 6 (4) Mobashr (Usa) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Sword Exceed can land a blow

Sword Exceed - 18:30 Chelmsford

Sword Exceed caught the eye after four months off when fifth at Lingfield last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still. He travelled better than most and still appeared to be moving easily when denied a clear run entering the final furlong, never managing to quite get on terms after that. It was a very encouraging display and there is no doubt that Sword Exceed is on a dangerous mark if building on the promise of that effort.

No. 3 (4) Sword Exceed (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 53

EACH-WAY: Brazen Arrow the pick at big odds

Brazen Arrow - 18:00 Chelmsford

Brazen Arrow was below form on his latest outing at Lingfield, but it's far too soon to be writing him off given how creditably he performed when second over this course and distance three weeks earlier. That was a career-best effort as he stuck to his task well to be beaten a little over a length, finding only the thriving Howzak (who was completing a hat-trick) too good. He can race from the same mark here and it's surely only a matter of time before he belatedly gets off the mark. The double-figure odds currently on offer look well worth snapping up.