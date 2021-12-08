To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Mobashr needs the utmost respect

Racing at Chelmsford
Timeform's Adam Houghton has his say on Thursday's card at Chelmsford

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"Mobashr now makes the switch to handicaps and, with further progress on the cards, he is fancied to defy a BHA mark of 88 to complete a hat-trick."

NAP: Mobashr must enter calculations

Mobashr - 17:30 Chelmsford

Mobashr, who was fitted with a hood for his all-weather debut after five months off, showed much improved form to defy a penalty with ease at Lingfield last time. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he travelled fluently and quickly settled matters after showing a smart turn of foot to lead over two furlongs out, ultimately winning by nearly four lengths in impressive fashion. Mobashr now makes the switch to handicaps and, with further progress on the cards, he is fancied to defy a BHA mark of 88 to complete a hat-trick.

NEXT BEST: Sword Exceed can land a blow

Sword Exceed - 18:30 Chelmsford

Sword Exceed caught the eye after four months off when fifth at Lingfield last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still. He travelled better than most and still appeared to be moving easily when denied a clear run entering the final furlong, never managing to quite get on terms after that. It was a very encouraging display and there is no doubt that Sword Exceed is on a dangerous mark if building on the promise of that effort.

EACH-WAY: Brazen Arrow the pick at big odds

Brazen Arrow - 18:00 Chelmsford

Brazen Arrow was below form on his latest outing at Lingfield, but it's far too soon to be writing him off given how creditably he performed when second over this course and distance three weeks earlier. That was a career-best effort as he stuck to his task well to be beaten a little over a length, finding only the thriving Howzak (who was completing a hat-trick) too good. He can race from the same mark here and it's surely only a matter of time before he belatedly gets off the mark. The double-figure odds currently on offer look well worth snapping up.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Mobashr @ 3.02/1 in the 17:30 Chelmsford
Next Best - Back Sword Exceed @ 5.59/2 in the 18:30 Chelmsford
Each-Way - Back Brazen Arrow @ 13.012/1 in the 18:00 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 9th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 December, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mobashr
United Front
Headingley
Youre Hired
Seventh Kingdom
Keyser Soze
Goddess Of Fire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 9th Dec (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 December, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aces
Quarter Blue
Royal Heart
Irish Times
Vincenzo Coccotti
Tilsworth Rose
Brazen Arrow
Maid Millie
Moveonup
Hoofs Happy Now
Ocean Wilde
Forza Del Destino
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 9th Dec (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 December, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dark Design
Sword Exceed
San Juan
The Tron
Monsieur Fantaisie
Bernard Spierpoint
Hope Springs
Bungledupinblue
Racy Stacey
Kraka
Owens Lad
Oasis Law
Woo Woo
Perfect Symphony
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips