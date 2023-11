A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 12:55 - Back Lucky Fifteen

Lucky Fifteen proved a different proposition when entering handicaps earlier this year, opening his account over this course and distance and going on to complete a hat-trick at Ffos Las.

He started a short-price favourite in his bid for a four-timer at Goodwood when last seen in August, but he appeared to be bogged down by heavy ground on that occasion, and that effort is easy enough to forgive.

Lucky Fifteen has been freshened up since and he still appeals as a well-handicapped horse, so is fancied to quickly resume winning ways.

Back Lucky Fifteen @ 13/82.62 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Chelmsford Next Best - 14:05 - Back Jeanne d'Arc

No. 3 (9) Jeanne D'arc SBK 6/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Jeanne d'Arc is related to some smart types and she ran a race full of promise on her debut at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago.

That race wasn't run at a strong pace, the winner able to set her own fractions, but Jeanne d'Arc made eye-catching late headway from much further back without being knocked about.

She finished never nearer than at the finish, beaten only half a length, and with improvement almost certain, she should prove hard to beat for top connections.