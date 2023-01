NAP

Comedian Leader - 20:00 Chelmsford

Comedian Leader showed improved form to get off the mark at Southwell last week, staying on well to lead entering the final furlong and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by a length and three-quarters from Rebel Angel.

The runner-up is in opposition again this evening, but Comedian Leader is still unexposed and could have more to offer now stepping up to a mile, so she is fancied to confirm the placings to follow up under a 6 lb penalty.

No. 1 (1) Comedian Leader SBK 10/11 EXC 1.72 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST

Giorgio Vasari - 19:30 Chelmsford

Giorgio Vasari is going through a good spell at the moment and shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame at Wolverhampton last week, running on well to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner having been forced to wait for a gap early in the straight.

It's surely just a matter of time before he resumes winning ways if continuing in the same rich vein of form and today could well be the day from just 3 lb higher in the weights than when when placed the last twice.

No. 5 (7) Giorgio Vasari (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

EACH-WAY

Got Bright - 20:30 Chelmsford

Got Bright has been given a chance by the handicapper and could be worth a chance to confirm the promise of his latest run at Southwell, his first after 10 weeks off and wind surgery.

Beaten less than a length on that occasion, he remains potentially very well treated following a 1 lb rise and looks the one most likely to put it up to Winklevi, who is a worthy favourite as he tries to repeat his course-and-distance success nine days ago.