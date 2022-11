NAP

Laheg - 19:30 Chelmsford

Laheg looked a good prospect when scoring at Haydock last season but he found the step up into listed company too much on his final start as a juvenile and he took a couple of runs to get back to form this year. He looked well suited by the return to six furlongs when resuming winning ways over course and distance last time, though, not having much to spare at the line but travelling through the race like a well-handicapped horse. A 3 lb rise for that success looks lenient and he can strike again now he is back up and running.

No. 6 (7) Laheg (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Dubai Leader - 19:00 Kempton

Dubai Leader appeared to be bogged down by heavy ground on handicap debut at Doncaster last month, but he proved a different proposition upped in trip back on the all-weather at Kempton last week, beating some solid yardsticks with something to spare over a mile and a half. He was well positioned towards the front in a race which was run at a stop-start gallop, but he displayed a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed in the straight, and he wasn't stopping at the line. Dubai Leader shapes as though this longer trip will be within his reach and he is drawn well to attack again, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid turned out under a 6 lb penalty.