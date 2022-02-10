To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Jenson Benson to launch bold bid

Horse racing at Chelmsford
Chelmsford stages racing on Friday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Chelmsford on Friday.

"...his latest second underlines his effectiveness under these conditions."

Jenson Benson

NAP

Jenson Benson - 19:15 Chelmsford

Jenson Benson had to settle for second over this course and distance last month but he went like the best horse at the weights only to pay the price for making his effort earlier than ideal. Jenson Benson had been successful on his two previous attempts over this course and distance, and his latest second underlines his effectiveness under these conditions. He has been nudged up 2lb in the weights but still appeals as being on a fair mark and can be relied upon to give a good account.

NEXT BEST

Pledge of Honour - 17:45 Chelmsford

Pledge of Honour has been shaping up pretty well on the all-weather this winter and may be able to cash in on this reduced mark. He made good late headway, performing better than the result would suggest, when eighth on his return to action at Kempton in November and he then took a step forward a couple of weeks later when coming clear with a trio of three-year-olds over this course and distance. That fourth-place effort suggested he was coming to the boil and he was well backed to register an overdue success last time, but he could never land a blow having been held up in a steadily-run race. He is worth another chance from a handy mark.

EACH-WAY

Only The Brave - 20:15 Chelmsford

Only The Brave disappointed over this course and distance when last seen in December, but she has been given a break and is in a change of headgear (blinkers replace cheekpieces), so there are reasons to expect a better performance. This is not a strong race and Only The Brave, who is partnered by one of the most experienced riders in the line-up, looks fairly treated based on her runner-up effort at Carlisle three starts ago.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Jenson Benson @ 2.89/5 in the 19:15 at Chelmsford
NEXT BEST - Back Pledge of Honour @ 5.04/1 in the 17:45 at Chelmsford
EACH-WAY - Back Only The Brave @ 7.06/1 in the 20:15 at Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 11th Feb (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 11 February, 5.45pm

Chelmsford City 11th Feb (1m Hcap)

Friday 11 February, 7.15pm

Chelmsford City 11th Feb (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 11 February, 8.15pm

