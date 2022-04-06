Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Grand National Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Intelligentsia one to follow

Chelmsford
There is all-weather action at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"She is clearly better than she was able to show on that occasion and the drop to five furlongs isn’t a worry for this speedily-bred filly..."

NAP: Intelligentsia should be too good for these

Intelligentsia - 17:08 Chelmsford

This looks a good opportunity for Intelligentsia to get her career back on track. She was well backed and looked a useful prospect when defeating a next-time-out winner on her debut at Newbury in September, but disappointed up in Group 3 company at Sandown on her final start. She is clearly better than she was able to show on that occasion and the drop to five furlongs isn't a worry for this speedily-bred filly.

NEXT BEST: A good opportunity to break the maiden

Baileys Derbyday - 17:43 Chelmsford

Baileys Derbyday remains a maiden, but some of his form from last season looks very strong, and he makes his return to action in a race which doesn't look very deep. He finished runner-up in more competitive handicaps than this at Yarmouth, Chester and Newmarket around this time last year before producing a tame effort on his final start in June. Given he wasn't seen out again after suggests he may have had something ailing him, and he represents a yard that have them ready to roll after an absence, so he is well worth another chance to confirm earlier promise over a trip that should suit.

The Bay Warrior - 16:00 Chelmsford

The Bay Warrior scored in good style on his sole previous visit here last spring and he is worth chancing to bounce back to form. Mark Usher's charge wasn't helped by the muddling pace when sixth in the Kempton handicap won by Sammy Sunshine last month and he has a good chance of turning the tables with that rival now on these terms at a track he clearly goes well at.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Intelligentsia @ 2.56/4 in the 17:08 Chelmsford
NEXT BEST - Back Baileys Derbyday @ 5.59/2 in the 17:43 Chelmsford
EACH WAY - Back The Bay Warrior @ 8.07/1 in the 16:00 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 7th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 7 April, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pips Tune
Sammy Sunshine
Masqool
The Bay Warrior
Big Little Lie
Mythical Madness
Thunderoad
Eagles Dare
Central City
Santa Florentina
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 7th Apr (5f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 7 April, 5.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Intelligentsia
Alia Choice
Sweet Glance
Sousa
Ideal Guest
Bear Profit
Baileys Bling
Lord Cherry
California Cherry
Ballistic Berry
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 7th Apr (1m5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 7 April, 5.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trinity Girl
Summertime Romance
Baileys Derbyday
Koeman
High Wells
Frankly Mr Shankly
Yagood
Bakersboy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips