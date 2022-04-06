- Trainer: Richard Hughes
- Jockey: Pat Dobbs
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Intelligentsia one to follow
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
"She is clearly better than she was able to show on that occasion and the drop to five furlongs isn’t a worry for this speedily-bred filly..."
NAP: Intelligentsia should be too good for these
Intelligentsia - 17:08 Chelmsford
This looks a good opportunity for Intelligentsia to get her career back on track. She was well backed and looked a useful prospect when defeating a next-time-out winner on her debut at Newbury in September, but disappointed up in Group 3 company at Sandown on her final start. She is clearly better than she was able to show on that occasion and the drop to five furlongs isn't a worry for this speedily-bred filly.
NEXT BEST: A good opportunity to break the maiden
Baileys Derbyday - 17:43 Chelmsford
Baileys Derbyday remains a maiden, but some of his form from last season looks very strong, and he makes his return to action in a race which doesn't look very deep. He finished runner-up in more competitive handicaps than this at Yarmouth, Chester and Newmarket around this time last year before producing a tame effort on his final start in June. Given he wasn't seen out again after suggests he may have had something ailing him, and he represents a yard that have them ready to roll after an absence, so he is well worth another chance to confirm earlier promise over a trip that should suit.
The Bay Warrior - 16:00 Chelmsford
The Bay Warrior scored in good style on his sole previous visit here last spring and he is worth chancing to bounce back to form. Mark Usher's charge wasn't helped by the muddling pace when sixth in the Kempton handicap won by Sammy Sunshine last month and he has a good chance of turning the tables with that rival now on these terms at a track he clearly goes well at.
Chelmsford City 7th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 7 April, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pips Tune
|Sammy Sunshine
|Masqool
|The Bay Warrior
|Big Little Lie
|Mythical Madness
|Thunderoad
|Eagles Dare
|Central City
|Santa Florentina
Chelmsford City 7th Apr (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 7 April, 5.08pm
|Back
|Lay
|Intelligentsia
|Alia Choice
|Sweet Glance
|Sousa
|Ideal Guest
|Bear Profit
|Baileys Bling
|Lord Cherry
|California Cherry
|Ballistic Berry
Chelmsford City 7th Apr (1m5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 7 April, 5.43pm
|Back
|Lay
|Trinity Girl
|Summertime Romance
|Baileys Derbyday
|Koeman
|High Wells
|Frankly Mr Shankly
|Yagood
|Bakersboy