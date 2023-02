NAP

Storm Catcher - 20:00 Chelmsford

Storm Catcher has won his last two starts over this course and distance, running out a clear-cut winner on the first occasion and then doing well to force a dead-heat from a 4 lb higher mark last time.

That was a career-best effort and he probably would have won outright had things panned out differently, doing well to even share the spoils having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

Clearly thriving at present, Storm Catcher remains one to be positive about following another 3 lb rise in the weights, particularly under these conditions.

No. 1 (3) Storm Catcher (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Simon Pearce

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Shine Honey Shine - 19:30 Chelmsford

Shine Honey Shine was well on top at the finish when getting off the mark at Southwell 10 days ago, leading on the bridle entering the final furlong and just needing to be pushed out from there to win by a length and a quarter.

She still looked far from the finished article, especially when refusing to settle early on, and everything about her suggests she is the type to go on improving as she gains in experience.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this novice event, but Shine Honey Shine is very solid and will hopefully be capable of defying a penalty to double her career tally.

No. 1 (6) Shine Honey Shine SBK 5/2 EXC 3 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Homer Stokes - 17:30 Chelmsford

Homer Stokes finished only sixth on his latest outing at Southwell, but it's fair to say that the form looks a lot better now than it did at the time.

For context, two of those who finished ahead of him have won since, while the runner-up went on to fill the same position again on his next start.

With that in mind, Homer Stokes is worth treating as if still in good form and today could be day that everything falls right now stepping back up to a mile from a 1 lb lower mark than last time.