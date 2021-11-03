Chelmsford Racing Tips: Gold medal incoming for Alya

NAP: Alya's can take Gold

Alya's Gold Award - 14:50 Chelmsford

Several of these are open to improvement now sent handicapping, but the Richard Hughes-trained Alya's Gold Award strikes as the one with the most potential.

Her sales price more than doubled from yearling to two-year-old and she has shown definite signs of ability in three starts so far, not building on the promise of her debut at Windsor, but leaving the impression she has been brought along with handicaps in mind. On what she has achieved on the track, an opening mark of 64 looks workable, and she is expected to show more of what she is capable of now.

No. 3 (11) Alya's Gold Award (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST: Star of the show

Wonder Starelzaam - 16:25 Chelmsford

A big field for this handicap but Wonder Starelzaam would likely be half the price he is if he wasn't drawn widest of all in stall 16.

He failed to finish better than midfield on all of his starts in Ireland, but showed much improved form for new connections when bolting up at Lingfield last week. It was a bit of a disjointed handicap with five racing clear and not allowing the rest to get into it, but there was no fluke about Wonder Starelzaam's success despite his big SP. He travelled well throughout and quickly shot clear when asked in the final furlong, looking like a horse well ahead of his mark. That was an apprentice race, so he escapes a penalty, so looks very well handicapped and may be up to defying a wide draw.

No. 16 (16) Wonder Starelzaam (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Denis Coakley

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 51

EACH WAY: Market will reveal plenty

Golden Dragon - 17:25 Chelmsford

This looks open enough and it could be worth risking Golden Dragon having rejoined the shred Stuart Williams yard.



He looked useful when winning a couple of races as a two-year-old in 2019 but lost his way the following year and hasn't really made an impact for Charlie Fellowes more recently. It is interesting that he returns to Williams from a much-reduced mark and he immediately removes the visor. Golden Dragon also returns to the minimum trip and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back.