NAP

Espressoo - 18:30 Chelmsford

This fillies' handicap looks to be between the two Yorkshire-trained three-year-olds in the field, with preference for Charlie & Mark Johnston's Espressoo over Midheaven for David O'Meara. Espressoo made the frame in all three of her starts last year, including when beaten half a length by the re-opposing Atomise in a novice at Leicester on her final start. However, Espressoo showed plenty of improvement on her return in a fillies' maiden at Ayr last week, relishing the step up to seven furlongs as she made all the running and forged clear in the final couple of furlongs to win by six lengths with any amount in hand. She's capable of following up under a 6 lb penalty.

NEXT BEST

Perfect Focus - 18:00 Chelmsford

There are a few with chances in this seven-furlong handicap but Henry Spiller's Perfect Focus looks capable of giving weight away all round. He was well backed on his first start for the yard at Wolverhampton last month but, unusually for one accustomed to racing prominently, he never really got into the race from the rear and could only close up steadily late on. That was a slightly better race and, down in grade and with that run likely to have blown away the cobwebs after a couple of months' absence, Perfect Focus is taken to open his account here.