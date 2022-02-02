- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Aidan Keeley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 1lbs
- OR: 76
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Durdle to open the Door
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
"A subsequent 4lb rise in the weights looks lenient for this lightly-raced filly and she can follow up that success..."
NAP: Durdle Door can win again
Durdle Door - 18:00 Chelmsford
Durdle Door is racing from 1 lb out of the handicap but she proved better than ever when resuming winning ways over this trip at Lingfield in December, confirming the promise of her two previous starts to gain a first handicap win with something in hand. She was forced wide entering the straight on that occasion but picked up well in the straight to be readily on top at the line. A subsequent 4lb rise in the weights looks lenient for this lightly-raced filly and she can follow up that success.
NEXT BEST: Alia is the right Choice
Alia Choice - 19:00 Chelmsford
Alia Choice made plenty of appeal on paper - out of a smart and precocious mare - and showed plenty to work on when hitting the frame over this trip on debut at Newcastle in December. She showed speed that day but left the impression she was in need of the run, not given a hard time when starting to weaken in the final furlong, and she seems sure to have learnt plenty from that initial experience. The winner that day has boosted the form since, and Alia Choice won't have to improve much more to come out on top here.
EACH WAY: Brass Clankers on a good mark
Brass Clankers - 19:30 Chelmsford
Al Qaasim is sure to be popular turned out under a penalty following his easy win at Southwell last week, but Brass Clankers goes well round here and makes more appeal at the prices. He couldn't repeat his win in the race from 12 months ago when third over course and distance last month, but he showed enough to suggest he is back in form in a race not run to suit. He was left with too much to do in a race run at a steady gallop but he should be competitive from this mark back in a handicap.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Chelmsford City 3rd Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 3 February, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Durdle Door
|Zarzyni
|Royal Pleasure
|Shallow Hal
|Top Breeze
|Count Otto
|Muscika
|Nigel Nott
Chelmsford City 3rd Feb (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 3 February, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alia Choice
|Sherdil
|Em Jay Kay
|Debit Card
|Highest Ambition
|Tabeeb
|Enlightenment
Chelmsford City 3rd Feb (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 3 February, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Qaasim
|Bella Colorossa
|Copake
|Brass Clankers
|Smokey Malone
|Rania
|Artisan Bleu
|Doonbeg Farmer
|Cents In The City
|Tilsworth Lukey
|Ivahunch
|Mustang Kodi