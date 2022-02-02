Chelmsford Racing Tips: Durdle to open the Door

NAP: Durdle Door can win again

Durdle Door - 18:00 Chelmsford

Durdle Door is racing from 1 lb out of the handicap but she proved better than ever when resuming winning ways over this trip at Lingfield in December, confirming the promise of her two previous starts to gain a first handicap win with something in hand. She was forced wide entering the straight on that occasion but picked up well in the straight to be readily on top at the line. A subsequent 4lb rise in the weights looks lenient for this lightly-raced filly and she can follow up that success.

No. 8 (2) Durdle Door EXC 1.1 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 1lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Alia is the right Choice

Alia Choice - 19:00 Chelmsford

Alia Choice made plenty of appeal on paper - out of a smart and precocious mare - and showed plenty to work on when hitting the frame over this trip on debut at Newcastle in December. She showed speed that day but left the impression she was in need of the run, not given a hard time when starting to weaken in the final furlong, and she seems sure to have learnt plenty from that initial experience. The winner that day has boosted the form since, and Alia Choice won't have to improve much more to come out on top here.

No. 5 (3) Alia Choice EXC 1.1 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Brass Clankers on a good mark

Brass Clankers - 19:30 Chelmsford

Al Qaasim is sure to be popular turned out under a penalty following his easy win at Southwell last week, but Brass Clankers goes well round here and makes more appeal at the prices. He couldn't repeat his win in the race from 12 months ago when third over course and distance last month, but he showed enough to suggest he is back in form in a race not run to suit. He was left with too much to do in a race run at a steady gallop but he should be competitive from this mark back in a handicap.