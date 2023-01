NAP

Resilient Power - 14:30 Chelmsford

Resilient Power took another step forward to get off the mark at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, hitting the front two furlongs out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length.

This will be tougher from a 4 lb higher mark, but Resilient Power has looked an improved model since being gelded and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more offer now tackling a mile for the first time.

No. 6 (2) Resilient Power (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Triggered - 14:00 Chelmsford

Triggered returned to form in a change of headgear (visor replacing blinkers) when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and certainly showing enough to suggest he could finally be ready to take advantage of his falling mark.

For context, Triggered lines up here from a BHA mark of 62, fully 13 lb lower than when registering his last victory at Lingfield in June 2021. The booking of Tom Marquand and the rude health of the Mark Loughnane yard (85% of horses running to form) are other reasons to be optimistic about his prospects of ending his losing run.

No. 8 (2) Triggered (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 62

EACH-WAY

Chola Empire - 15:00 Chelmsford

Chola Empire wasn't seen to best effect when fourth on his latest outing at Wolverhampton, never threatening to get seriously involved having been caught further back than ideal. He is better judged on the form he showed when filling the runner-up spot at this course the time before, running on late to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

Trained by David Simcock, Chola Empire is 1 lb lower in the weights today and has solid place claims, at the very least, if the step up to a mile can eke out a bit more improvement.