NAP

Chichester - 19:30 Chelmsford

Chichester is still searching for a first win of 2022 but he has dropped back to a lenient mark and he caught the eye when runner-up at Southwell last time. Chichester was a hugely impressive winner of the Kilkerran Cup Handicap at Ayr on his penultimate start last term, but he was hit hard by the handicapper for that six-and-a-half-length success which hampered his prospects in the early part of this season. The assessor has been quick to relent, however, and Chichester nearly cashed in at Southwell where he went like the best horse at the weights but was unable to get to grips with the winner, despite making good late headway. He has gone up only 1 lb for that effort, so is just 3 lb above the mark he easily defied at Ayr, and he should be suited by stepping back up to a mile and a quarter from a mile.

No. 7 (5) Chichester SBK 5/2 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 91

NEXT BEST

So Smart - 20:30 Chelmsford

So Smart has been kept busy - this will be his 16th start of the campaign - but he is holding his form well and looked as good as ever when runner-up at Nottingham last time. So Smart, who was running only two days after winning decisively at Leicester, launched a bold bid under his penalty and was only edged out close home by a less-exposed rival, and he pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third. He's 3 lb higher in the weights here but that looks fair based on what he showed at Nottingham and, as a likeable, consistent sort, he can be relied upon to give another good account of himself.