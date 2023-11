A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 19:30 - Back Believe In Stars

No. 4 (7) Believe In Stars (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

Believe in Stars is bred to be smart and he built on the promise of his debut run when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in September last year.

He was gelded afterwards and looked potentially smart when defying a penalty after a year off at Goodwood this September, displaying a good turn of speed having been well positioned and pulling clear with a fellow last-time-out winner.

Believe In Stars arrives with plenty of potential on his handicap debut and an opening mark of 94 looks perfectly fair.

Chelmsford Next Best - 19:00 - Back Red Flyer

No. 5 (8) Red Flyer (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Karen Jewell

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Red Flyer hasn't won for 18 months, but he has fallen in the weights as a result, and he shaped like a horse ready to strike when runner-up over a mile and a half at Kempton last month.

He travelled well on that occasion and quickened into the lead around a furlong out, but had no answer for a speedier sort in the closing stages. Red Flyer has been competitive from higher marks and he looks very interesting moving back up in trip.