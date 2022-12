NAP

Beelzebub - 18:00 Chelmsford

Beelzebub showed his inexperience when fifth on his debut at Newbury in October and he still looked green when third at Lingfield last time. However, his effort at Lingfield represented a big step forward in form terms and he shaped really well, catching the eye with how powerfully he finished inside the final furlong, clocking a notable sectional time. He's a scopey sort with a nice pedigree and remains open to improvement, so he stands out as the one to beat on the back of that promising effort at Lingfield.

No. 2 (8) Beelzebub (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

George Ridsdale - 17:00 Chelmsford

George Ridsdale had shown very little on turf since returning from a long absence but, back on the all-weather, he nearly cashed in on a falling mark at Lingfield last week, looking unlucky not to reward strong support. George Ridsdale was shuffled back around the home turn and was short of room again from a furlong out, but he kept on powerfully when getting the gap late on and took second near the line. He can make amends off the same mark here.