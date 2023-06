NAP

Chelmsford - 19:20 - Back Lucky Fifteen

No. 11 (4) Lucky Fifteen (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

Lucky Fifteen showed just modest form last season but he was much improved when upped to a mile and a quarter on his handicap debut on return from six months off at Newbury 20 days ago.

He was unlucky to bump into a handicap blot on that occasion, while he did also suffer some interference when mounting his challenge, so it was a good comeback effort, and he seems sure to build on that. Lucky Fifteen is open to further improvement and is bred to be much better than this level.

NEXT BEST

Chelmsford - 18:20 - Back Red Danielle

Red Danielle shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at Goodwood recently, finishing runner-up to another promising filly after looking the likeliest winner - she traded at 1.04 in-running on Betfair.

She probably used up too much energy in the first half of the race, not settling fully and that probably played a part in her being unable to get back the tenacious winner after travelling best into the race. Red Danielle is open to significant improvement now and already sets a good standard on form.