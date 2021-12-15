To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Back Tandy to reverse the form

All weather above shot
There is all-weather action at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

NAP: Napper Tandy can come on for the run

Napper Tandy - 18:00 Chelmsford

Napper Tandy won a novice event on his second start which worked out well at Kempton last year and won a handicap at Newcastle from a 3 lb lower mark in April earlier this year.

He shaped well on his first try at this trip - and first start for seven months - when beaten two and a half lengths by Bascule over course and distance last month. He offered more than enough to be positive about moving forward and he could easily reverse that form on 5 lb better terms now.

NEXT BEST: Grande looks well handicapped

Alphonse le Grande - 17:00 Chelmsford

Alphonse le Grande remains a maiden but he has left the impression on more than one occasion that he is capable of defying this mark, particularly on his latest start at Newcastle, where he shaped much better than the bare result.

He went without the cheekpieces that day (left off again today, too) and he left the impression he would have been involved in the finish had he got a clearer run. He was far from knocked about on that occasion, too, and should be up to winning a race of this nature.

EACH WAY: Le Reveur can get back on the up

Le Reveur - 19:05 Chelmsford

As Le Reveur's record would suggest, he isn't the easiest to win with, but he did show signs that his turn may not be far off in first-time blinkers at Kempton last time, and could be worth chancing as a result.

He did well to finish as close as he did coming from a position much further back than the principals, splitting a pair that raced much more prominently. He made plenty of ground up once entering the straight on that occasion and, with a strong pace forecasted, this race may set up better for him.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Napper Tandy @ 4.57/2 in the 18:00 Chelmsford
Next Best - Back Alphonse le Grande @ 5.59/2 in the 17:00 Chelmsford
Each Way - Back Le Reveur @ 7.06/1 in the 19:05 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 16th Dec (1m2f Nursery)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 December, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jabbar
Dashing To You
Alphonse Le Grande
Delphinus
Maggies Joy
Myriad
Eddie The Beagle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 16th Dec (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 December, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Moliwood
Bascule
Marshall Plan
Napper Tandy
Justus
Abraaj
Matchless
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 16th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 December, 7.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Florence Street
Brunel Charm
Le Reveur
Mccann The Man
Poets Eye
El Camino
Healing Power
Thapa Vc
Silastar
Daphne May
Gertcha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips