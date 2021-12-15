Chelmsford Racing Tips: Back Tandy to reverse the form

NAP: Napper Tandy can come on for the run

Napper Tandy - 18:00 Chelmsford

Napper Tandy won a novice event on his second start which worked out well at Kempton last year and won a handicap at Newcastle from a 3 lb lower mark in April earlier this year.

He shaped well on his first try at this trip - and first start for seven months - when beaten two and a half lengths by Bascule over course and distance last month. He offered more than enough to be positive about moving forward and he could easily reverse that form on 5 lb better terms now.

No. 4 (2) Napper Tandy SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Grande looks well handicapped

Alphonse le Grande - 17:00 Chelmsford

Alphonse le Grande remains a maiden but he has left the impression on more than one occasion that he is capable of defying this mark, particularly on his latest start at Newcastle, where he shaped much better than the bare result.

He went without the cheekpieces that day (left off again today, too) and he left the impression he would have been involved in the finish had he got a clearer run. He was far from knocked about on that occasion, too, and should be up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 3 (3) Alphonse Le Grande (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67

EACH WAY: Le Reveur can get back on the up

Le Reveur - 19:05 Chelmsford

As Le Reveur's record would suggest, he isn't the easiest to win with, but he did show signs that his turn may not be far off in first-time blinkers at Kempton last time, and could be worth chancing as a result.

He did well to finish as close as he did coming from a position much further back than the principals, splitting a pair that raced much more prominently. He made plenty of ground up once entering the straight on that occasion and, with a strong pace forecasted, this race may set up better for him.