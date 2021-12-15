- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 87
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Back Tandy to reverse the form
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.
NAP: Napper Tandy can come on for the run
Napper Tandy - 18:00 Chelmsford
Napper Tandy won a novice event on his second start which worked out well at Kempton last year and won a handicap at Newcastle from a 3 lb lower mark in April earlier this year.
He shaped well on his first try at this trip - and first start for seven months - when beaten two and a half lengths by Bascule over course and distance last month. He offered more than enough to be positive about moving forward and he could easily reverse that form on 5 lb better terms now.
NEXT BEST: Grande looks well handicapped
Alphonse le Grande - 17:00 Chelmsford
Alphonse le Grande remains a maiden but he has left the impression on more than one occasion that he is capable of defying this mark, particularly on his latest start at Newcastle, where he shaped much better than the bare result.
He went without the cheekpieces that day (left off again today, too) and he left the impression he would have been involved in the finish had he got a clearer run. He was far from knocked about on that occasion, too, and should be up to winning a race of this nature.
EACH WAY: Le Reveur can get back on the up
As Le Reveur's record would suggest, he isn't the easiest to win with, but he did show signs that his turn may not be far off in first-time blinkers at Kempton last time, and could be worth chancing as a result.
He did well to finish as close as he did coming from a position much further back than the principals, splitting a pair that raced much more prominently. He made plenty of ground up once entering the straight on that occasion and, with a strong pace forecasted, this race may set up better for him.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 16th Dec (1m2f Nursery)Show Hide
Thursday 16 December, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jabbar
|Dashing To You
|Alphonse Le Grande
|Delphinus
|Maggies Joy
|Myriad
|Eddie The Beagle
Chelmsford City 16th Dec (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 16 December, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Moliwood
|Bascule
|Marshall Plan
|Napper Tandy
|Justus
|Abraaj
|Matchless
Chelmsford City 16th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 16 December, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Florence Street
|Brunel Charm
|Le Reveur
|Mccann The Man
|Poets Eye
|El Camino
|Healing Power
|Thapa Vc
|Silastar
|Daphne May
|Gertcha