Chelmsford Racing Tips: Atheby can open his account

Chelmsford stalls
There is all-weather racing from Chelmsford on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Monday.

NAP

Atheby - 13:45 Chelmsford

This doesn't look at all a strong race, and AthebyAtheby, who contested the Solario Stakes on just his second start, which won by Reach For The Moon, has a big form edge over his rivals. His best effort since came when beaten a short head by a useful type in a conditions event at Salisbury in September, and he is best not judged on his latest start at Newmarket when getting worked up beforehand. He sets a lofty standard and should be hard to beat here.

NEXT BEST

Atalanta Breeze - 15:45 Chelmsford

Atalanta Breeze opened her account for the season over this trip at Wolverhampton in September, and ran better in defeat when beaten only by a progressive Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old on her next start. She was disappointing over two miles at this course last time, off the bridle a long way out, but didn't run too badly on the figures. This doesn't look as strong of a race now, and she is fancied to get back on the up over a trip that will suit.

EACH WAY

Pearl of Kuwait - 14:15 Chelmsford

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it may be worth chancing the claims of Pearl of Kuwait, who makes his first start for the Mark Usher yard. He was too green to do himself justice on debut at Thirsk in June, but he showed much more to work on when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his next start. He failed to build on that back on turf at Beverley on his final start for Richard Fahey, but he may prove better now returned to the all-weather in a race lacking depth.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Atheby @ 3.02/1 in the 13:45 Chelmsford
Next Best - Back Atalanta Breeze @ 2.56/4 in the 15:45 Chelmsford
Each Way - Back Pearl of Kuwait @ 13.012/1 in the 14:15 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 13th Dec (7f Mdn Stks)

Monday 13 December, 1.45pm

Atheby
Roamin In Gloamin
Golden Whisper
Thomas Equinas
Imperial Mountain
Bondi Girl
Unknown Territory
De Rocker
Prophets Dream
Sixties Baby
Sicilian Vito
Cicely
Heerose Girl
Gee Eight
Chelmsford City 13th Dec (6f Nov Stks)

Monday 13 December, 2.15pm

Income
Sixth Street
Conflict
Aries Lad
Shanko
Giselles Izzy
Pearl Of Kuwait
Chattonaga Girl
Lord Cherry
Battle Point
Cwtch
Baileys Eminence
Chelmsford City 13th Dec (1m6f Hcap)

Monday 13 December, 3.45pm

Atalanta Breeze
Pianissimo
Seagulls Nest
Berrahri
Battle of Marathon
Neverbeen To Paris
