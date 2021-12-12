- Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam
Chelmsford Racing Tips: Atheby can open his account
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Monday.
NAP
This doesn't look at all a strong race, and AthebyAtheby, who contested the Solario Stakes on just his second start, which won by Reach For The Moon, has a big form edge over his rivals. His best effort since came when beaten a short head by a useful type in a conditions event at Salisbury in September, and he is best not judged on his latest start at Newmarket when getting worked up beforehand. He sets a lofty standard and should be hard to beat here.
NEXT BEST
Atalanta Breeze - 15:45 Chelmsford
Atalanta Breeze opened her account for the season over this trip at Wolverhampton in September, and ran better in defeat when beaten only by a progressive Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old on her next start. She was disappointing over two miles at this course last time, off the bridle a long way out, but didn't run too badly on the figures. This doesn't look as strong of a race now, and she is fancied to get back on the up over a trip that will suit.
EACH WAY
Pearl of Kuwait - 14:15 Chelmsford
This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it may be worth chancing the claims of Pearl of Kuwait, who makes his first start for the Mark Usher yard. He was too green to do himself justice on debut at Thirsk in June, but he showed much more to work on when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his next start. He failed to build on that back on turf at Beverley on his final start for Richard Fahey, but he may prove better now returned to the all-weather in a race lacking depth.
