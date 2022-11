Champion Chase

Down Royal, 14:32 Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Beacon Edge (Noel Meade/ Bryan Cooper)

Very smart chaser who won the Grade 1 Drinmore novice chase at Fairyhouse last season. Was pulled up in the Champion Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival when last seen, however, never going with any fluency after jumping awkwardly.

2. Conflated (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Kennedy)

Was much improved when landing the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February and he confimed that performance was no fluke on his next two starts as he was disputing second when falling two out in the Ryanair Chase and was then a length second to Clan des Obeaux at Aintree. Should go well if primed for this reappearance.

3. Envoi Allen (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

A high-class chaser who won the Grade 2 on this card 12 months ago. Was third of five, beaten more than 14 lengths, behind Energumene in the Champion Chase over two miles at Punchestown when last seen in April, and he steps back up markedly in trip on this reappearance.

4. Galvin (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell)

Finished runner-up in this last year before collaring A Plus Tard on the line in the Savills at Leopardstown in December. Warmed up for this with a win at Punchestown last month and holds leading claims.

No. 4 Galvin (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

5. Kemboy (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Very smart chaser who was a respectable second in the PWC Champion Chase over two and a half miles at Gowran Park last month, beaten two and a quarter lengths by stablemate Easy Game. Will appreciate this stiffer test. Cheekpieces are back on.