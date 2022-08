NAP: Wade's Magic worth another chance

Wade's Magic - 15:45 Catterick

Wade's Magic produced his best effort of the season when third over this course and distance two weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten just a nose and a neck.

That was a big step back in the right direction and it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated judged on the pick of his form.

After all, Wade's Magic is still 7 lb lower in the weights than when registering his last success at Redcar in September 2021.

No. 2 (5) Wade's Magic SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST: Thunder Flash on a roll

Thunder Flash - 16:15 Catterick

Thunder Flash has won his last two starts at Leicester, proving at least as good as ever since being fitted with headgear.

He was well on top at the finish last time, hitting the front inside the final two furlongs and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by a length and a half.

He clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form and a 4 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.

No. 1 (3) Thunder Flash SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 58

EACH-WAY: Sovereign Moon has solid claims

Sovereign Moon - 14:45 Catterick

Sovereign Moon is worth excusing her below-par effort at Ayr last time, never managing to get involved after racing too freely in the early stages.

She has been given a short break since and the drop back to seven furlongs today will be in her favour.

She showed she retains all her ability when finishing a close-up fourth on her penultimate start over this course and distance and a repeat of that form will give her every chance on these terms.