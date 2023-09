A Catterick NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick NAP - 16:15 - Back Vadamiah

No. 1 (6) Vadamiah (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 74

Vadamiah has recorded all three of her career wins over this course and distance and though her form figures so far this season aren't too inspiring, she has shaped quite well in two of her three starts.

She left the impression she needed the run on her return at Musselburgh, and she ran at well as could be expected in a much stronger race than this at York last time. This will be her second start since undergoing a breathing operation and, now 2 lb lower than her last winning mark, a big run is expected back at this venue.

Catterick Next Best - 15:10 - Back Wade's Magic

No. 9 (6) Wade's Magic SBK 4/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 52

Wade's Magic was well backed when resuming winning ways over this course and distance last month and he has confirmed himself still in top form on his last two starts.

He had every chance of notching another success at Ripon last time, edging left inside the final furlong but unable to quicken with the winner close home. He is being kept busy but is holding his form well and seems sure to be in the mix again.